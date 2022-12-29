Hotel Shree Regency Ahmedabad The Smart Choice for Business Travelers in Ahmedabad

shree regency shree regency

AHMEDABAD, GUJRAT, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Shree Regency, a 3-star hotel in Ahmedabad, offers comfortable and convenient accommodations for business travelers. The hotel is located 13 km from Sardar Patel Stadium and 17 km from Gandhi Ashram. It offers room service, a 24-hour front desk and free Wi-Fi. The hotel also has a business center, conference room and banquet facilities.

The hotel has a convenient location and is well-equipped with all the modern amenities that guests need. They are committed to providing the best possible experience to all our guests and we are sure that they will enjoy their stay at Shree Regency Hotel.

They provide Their guests with a comfortable and convenient stay. Their rooms are equipped with all the amenities you need for a pleasant stay. They also have a 24-hour front desk so you can always find someone to help you with your needs.