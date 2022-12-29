Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,491 in the last 365 days.

Hotel Shree Regency Ahmedabad The Smart Choice for Business Travelers in Ahmedabad

shree regency

shree regency

AHMEDABAD, GUJRAT, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Shree Regency, a 3-star hotel in Ahmedabad, offers comfortable and convenient accommodations for business travelers. The hotel is located 13 km from Sardar Patel Stadium and 17 km from Gandhi Ashram. It offers room service, a 24-hour front desk and free Wi-Fi. The hotel also has a business center, conference room and banquet facilities.

The hotel has a convenient location and is well-equipped with all the modern amenities that guests need. They are committed to providing the best possible experience to all our guests and we are sure that they will enjoy their stay at Shree Regency Hotel.

They provide Their guests with a comfortable and convenient stay. Their rooms are equipped with all the amenities you need for a pleasant stay. They also have a 24-hour front desk so you can always find someone to help you with your needs.

Hotel Shree regency
Hotel Shree regency
+91 8485960805
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Hotel Shree Regency Ahmedabad The Smart Choice for Business Travelers in Ahmedabad

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.