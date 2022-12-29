Global Organic Snack Food Market Growth Trajectory

Organic Snack Food Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Organic Snack Food Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Organic Snack Food Global Market Report 2022”, the organic snack food market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The organic snack food market is expected to grow to $13.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The growth in spending capacity of the end users, coupled with the growing health consciousness and rising consumption of organic foods by the populace owing to harmful side effects of conventional snacks, including increasing calorie content, increasing obesity, and fewer nutritional benefits, is driving the market.

Key Trends In The Organic Snack Food Market

Many food manufacturers are making new and healthy snack launches by reducing the use of artificial colours and increasingly using natural ingredients in order to meet the consumer requirements for healthier and natural ingredients. For instance, more than 11 food companies, including Chipotle, Kraft, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Subway, and other product types, removed the use of artificial colours and flavors. Moreover, government bans on artificial flavours are a major opportunity for organic snack food manufacturers for future expansion. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the FDA removed six of the ingredients from the FDA’s approved list, which included ethyl acrylate, benzophenone, myrcene, pulegone, eugenyl methyl ether, and pyridine. This scenario is predicted to boost the demand for the organic snack food market during the forecast period (2019 to 2023).

Overview Of The Organic Snack Food Market

The organic snack food manufacturing market consists of sales of non-GMO nutritional food items and related services. Organic snack foods are manufactured using organically certified ingredients that do not contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and artificial additives. Organic snack food contains healthy nutrients and ingredients such as minerals, proteins, and vitamins. For example, nutritious and gluten-free items, which include tortilla chips, corn chips, potato chips, chocolates, raisins, bagels, pretzels, cookies, and pancakes, made from organic ingredients are termed "organic snack foods."

Organic Snack Food Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Product Type: Fruit Snacks & Dried Fruit Snacks, Puffs & Chips, Energy Bar, Meat Snacks, Other Product Types

· By Sales Channel: Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online Retailers, Food and Drink Specialists Stores, Convenience Stores

· By Age Group: Millennial, Generation X, Baby Boomers

· By Geography: The global organic snack food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Sprout, My Super Foods, Clif Bar & Company, Annies Homegrown Inc, NurturMe, Navitas Organics, YummyEarth, Inc., Utz Quality Food

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Organic Snack Food Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth organic snack food market research. The market report analyzes organic snack food global market size, organic snack food market growth drivers, organic snack food global market segments, organic snack food market major players, organic snack food global market growth across geographies, and organic snack food global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The organic snack food market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

