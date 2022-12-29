Emulsifier Market Size Expected to Reach US$10.2 billion with CAGR of 5.8% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Demand for Emulsifier in the Manufacturing of Cosmetics

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Emulsifier Market size is forecast to reach US$10.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026. The increasing use of emulsifiers in the food products such as cereals, nutrition products, ready-to-eat meals & snacks, desserts, and others and the growing demand for packaged food products on account of convenience and improved shelf life is driving the market growth globally. Additionally, the increasing demand for emulsifiers in infant nutritional foods that are non-protein based emulsifiers such as lecithin, monoglyceride, citric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, and many others, is also driving the market growth.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Emulsifier Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific region dominated the emulsifier market due to the rising usage of emulsifiers in the production of pharmaceutical, food and beverage, cosmetics, and personal care products in emerging economies such as China, Japan, India, and others.

2. The food and beverage sector is always on the lookout for additives and ingredient solutions that help food items retain their nutritional value while also providing a longer shelf life, improved structure, and high stability. Thus, increasing usage of emulsifiers in the food and beverage industry will drive the growth of the market.

3. Also, clearly shifting of food consumption patterns from unprocessed to processed food and ultra-processed foods are driving the growth of the emulsifier market.

4. Strict government regulations towards the production and supply of emulsifiers would further hamper the growth of the market over the projected period.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Natural emulsifiers held the largest share in the emulsifier market in 2020. Owing to its low cost, easy availability, and biocompatibility it is highly preferred as compared to other various types of emulsifiers.

2. Asia Pacific held the largest share with 40% in emulsifier market in 2020. Rising demand for emulsifiers from various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage, cosmetics, and personal care are majorly driving the demand for emulsifiers in this region.

3. Food and beverage industry held the largest share in the emulsifier market in 2020 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% during the period 2021-2026. A food emulsifier, also known as an emulgent, is a surface-active chemical that forms a barrier between two immiscible liquids like oil and water, allowing them to be mixed into stable emulsions.

4. Since water and oil do not mix, emulsifiers in cosmetics aid in the formation of homogeneous mixtures of both. Emulsifiers in cosmetics help to stabilize emulsions and influence formulation consistency. To begin with, the emulsifiers' unique molecular structure reduces the surface tension between the hydrophilic and lipophilic constituents, promoting the formation of finely dispersed mixtures.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Emulsifier Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Dow Corning

3. AkzoNobel NV

4. Evonik

5. Kerry Group



