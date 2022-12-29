Seapeak Completes Acquisition of Evergas
(NYSE:SEAL PR A and SEAL PR B)HAMILTON, BERMUDA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seapeak LLC (Seapeak) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Greenship Gas Trust and Greenship Gas Manager Pte. Ltd. and their subsidiaries (collectively, Evergas) from Jaccar Holdings in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $700 million. With the acquisition complete, Evergas will rebrand and operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seapeak.
About Seapeak
Seapeak is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing liquefied gas services primarily under long-term, fee-based charters through its interests in 51 LNG carriers (including 5 newbuildings), 20 mid-size LPG carriers (including 2 newbuildings) and six multi-gas carriers. Seapeak’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Seapeak owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal.
For more information, please visit: www.seapeak.com
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, as indicated by words such as “will”. Statements about Seapeak’s plan to integrate Evergas into its existing business operations are forward-looking statements and may be affected by a number of factors, including that Seapeak may not realize the expected business benefits of the acquisition as anticipated. The forward-looking statements represent Seapeak’s views as of the date on which such statements were made. Additional factors that may affect the business results of Seapeak are described in the risk factors included in its filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by subsequent filings with the SEC. Seapeak expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences, except as required by applicable law.
