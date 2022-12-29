Commie Dunn's newly released "O, the Depth of the Riches" is an engaging resource for readers seeking a deeper understanding of God and scripture

"O, the Depth of the Riches" from Christian Faith Publishing author Commie Dunn is a welcome challenge to the modern approach to living in faith that will motivate readers in the pursuit of true spiritual connection and understanding.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "O, the Depth of the Riches": a potent reminder of the need for active worship and study. "O, the Depth of the Riches" is the creation of published author Commie Dunn.

Dunn shares, "The O, the Depth of the Riches is all about leaving the principles of the doctrine of Christ and going on unto perfection (Hebrews 6:1). The Hebrew writer instructs us that as soon as we are saved, we should start trying to find out more about our Savior. This is not about the perfection of the flesh but growing in the grace and knowledge of Jesus Christ. The articles in this book are to facilitate that growing or edifying the saints of God to know more about Jesus Christ, the Son of God. As the apostle Paul said, 'That your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God' (1 Corinthians 2:5). How do we stand in the 'power of God'? By following the leadership of the Holy Spirit to stand for the truth of God! God wants to be behind our growth and understanding. Paul said to us, 'That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him: The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints' (Ephesians 1:17–18).

"The local assembly that we call a church has become very weak, especially in terms of the spirituality of the saints in those churches. I have seen that with my own eyes and heard with my own ears. Therefore, the blessed LORD God has led me to study and write and share with my brothers and sisters in Christ. The edification of the saints of God is very important to the salvation of the lost. Paul said, 'Only let your conversation be as it becometh the gospel of Christ.' So what we learn from the scripture by the Holy Spirit is crucial for God's people.

"The Holy Spirit has laid on my heart to strengthen the local church by publishing this book for the spread of the gospel of Jesus Christ."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Commie Dunn's new book will empower readers as a series of vital components of the Christian faith are discussed.

Dunn shares in hopes of offering a helpful hand to those seeking a worthwhile connection with the Word of God and, in turn, God himself.

Consumers can purchase "O, the Depth of the Riches" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "O, the Depth of the Riches," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing