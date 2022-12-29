Startups to pitch for funding & coverage at ShowStoppers/Keiretsu event during CES

Keiretsu Forum SoCal logo ShowStoppers logo

Keiretsu Forum SoCal to introduce pill-sized surgical robot that swims through the body, AI software to resolve disparities in fair lending, Japanese startups

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Startups mentored by investors will pitch for funding and coverage by journalists at ShowStoppers Launchit featuring Keiretsu SoCal startups, https://www.showstoppers.com, set for Thursday, 5 Jan. 2023, 5-6 pm, in the Grand Ballroom of the Bellagio Hotel.

Keiretsu Forum SoCal, https://www.k4socal.com, will introduce journalists and investors to:

• Endiatix, https://www.endiatx.com -- Introduces Pillbot™, a multivitamin-sized robot that swims through the body with diagnostic and surgical instruments.

• SolasAI, https://www.solas.ai/ —AI software tools that are used by major lenders in the US and Fortune 50 companies to reduce and resolve disparities in fair lending; compliance with federal, state and local regulations; risk management, and model and analytics governance.

• Three Japanese startups selected by Keiretsu investor and journalist judges from 10 companies that pitch at an earlier event in Las Vegas, ShowStoppers LaunchIt featuring JETRO. The companies at this earlier event on Tuesday, 3 Jan. 2023, are organized by ShowStoppers partner JETRO, https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/, the Japan External Trade Organization, a government-supported agency that assists innovative startups in expanding their businesses into the global market.

Immediately after ShowStoppers LaunchIt, journalists will be able to meet with each company during ShowStoppers, the press-only event that runs Thursday, 5 Jan. 2023, 6-10 pm, in the Grand Ballroom of the Bellagio Hotel.

The startups are organized and mentored by ShowStoppers partner Keiretsu Forum SoCal, a region within Keiretsu Forum, a worldwide network of 3000+ accredited investors organized into 64 chapters, with capital, technology, talent, resources and deal flow that to date has invested more than $1B USD into seed, early-stage and late-stage companies, led by healthcare and medical devices, consumer products, and environmental and emerging technologies.

About ShowStoppers

Beginning its 27th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA, MWC and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows. ShowStoppers streams online, broadcasting live events, month after month.

