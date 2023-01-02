Submit Release
Kat Trevino, Award Winning Artist, Announces Wearable Art

Kat Trevino, Red Forest

Cloud Dress, Lips Purse

Kat Trevino Jewelry

Kat Trevino, Nowhere Tie

Kat Trevino - Best of Los Angeles Award

From colorful scarves and kimonos to sleek dresses, one can support art while looking the height of fashion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now Kat Trevino’s entire art collection is available to wear. From custom clothing in a wide variety of styles to her jewelry collection, you can take art wherever you go and immerse yourself in it.

Kat says, “I'm very excited about my new line - it really brings my Art to a full circle. The pieces are designed beautifully in so many different styles and sizes. I even extended the scope by bring in Scarves, Ties, and umbrellas not to mention phone pops, and coffee cups.”

With her website and museums offering her art, Kat Trevino is making a splash in the art world and her fans can join in the movement. Some Museums haven't been able to keep up with demand for her new line as the sales soar for her new collection. Kat’s art has been covered in many books, magazines and newspapers, where editorials have explored her work. The Sun Newspaper dedicated their entire Living Section front page to highlighting her work and featured her mural work.

Among other awards, Kat was named “Artist of the Year” 2022 by BEST OF LOS ANGELES as well as “Artist of the Year” by Inland Empire Magazine where four full pages focused on her own art style: Kattmospheres. She made the cover of MVIBE ART Magazine and has been featured in ARTELLS Magazine, MODERN RENAISSANCE, and INLAND EMPIRE Magazine. Kat’s visual and literary art has been featured in ‘Arts of Poetry’ and Purposeful Mayo magazine along with several of her art pieces highlighted and featured poetry. 

Kat says, “I find I create about people that are tied to a struggle that binds them from freedom (flight). Even on the edge of the sea where the winds carry my worries away the tides bring them back in. So close to paradise yet so far – “

“My art is distinctive and surreal, and I welcome the audience to a place of strange and beautiful fantasy. No one sees the same thing in my work - I find it fascinating to hear the viewers perspective on my art and how it affects them,” she continues.

Now, the public can wear and share her acclaimed art every day. Colorful, unique tunics, pants, dresses, shawls, kimono style wraps, tops, t-shirts, sweaters, cardigans, scarves, gift wraps, and more. Kat even offers jewelry: necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and neckwear in a wide variety of designs.

One can really make Kat and her art part of one’s life.

Kat says, “I create Art that moves people, that changes people's thought process through expression that I share with the World. I love to be a part of this change and give people hope through Art.”

For more about Kat Trevino and her fabulous art, go to:

https://www.kattworks.com
https://www.instagram.com/kattrevino1258/
https://www.facebook.com/KATTWORKSSTUDIO

Aurora DeRose
Boundless Media Inc.
+1 951-870-0099
email us here

