Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,935 in the last 365 days.

Brew Glitter® launches Travel Spray Pumps for #1 Edible Drink Glitter

blue edible drink glitter spray in red purse from brew glitter

Fit Brew Glitter in pockets or purses to have edible drink glitter on-the-go.

edible drink glitter used on a tower of glass cups

The new Brew Glitter® Mini Spray Pumps makes applying edible drink glitter easy!

Edible glitter spray for drinks in blue, red, purple, among other colors. next to an orange glitter beverage

The new Brew Glitter® 4 gram mini spray pump collection.

Brew Glitter® products are now available in mini spray pumps. The travel-size container lets anyone apply Brew Glitter® to their favorite drinks, anywhere!

Now Brew Glitter is solving how customers can get the same quality edible glitter on-the-go with optimal ease.”
— Michael Pinson, Food Safety Quality
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, US, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brew Glitter® (www.brewglitter.com) took its premium food grade edible glitter and packed them in a convenient 4 gram Mini Pump. Go out at night or party with friends knowing Brew Glitter® Mini Pumps and Brew Dust® Mini Pumps can tag along. Add a touch of sparkle to cocktail favorites anytime, anywhere.

After perfecting the Brew Glitter® formula, we're making it easier to take our best-selling formula on-the-go. Measuring the right amount of drink glitter or figuring out how to apply it is a thing of the past! Spray and watch Brew Glitter shine.

"It's been great seeing people use Brew Glitter and Brew Dust for different occasions, events, and parties on different scales," said Michael Pinson, Food Safety Quality. "Now Brew Glitter is solving how customers can get the same quality edible glitter on-the-go with optimal ease."

The 4 gram edible glitter sprays for drinks give loyal Brew Glitter consumers a fun form factor while making it simple for new customers to try out different products. The easy, no-mess glitter spray can fit in pockets or purses and works with a press of a finger.

Brew Glitter's inventory of 100+ colors across the Brew Glitter collection and Brew Dust library has given brew masters and cocktail connoisseurs around the globe the perfect way to elevate all of their beverage creations. For big parties or smaller get-togethers, Brew Glitter® is committed on providing the best edible drink glitter solutions for any occasion.

About Brew Glitter:

Located in Southern California, USA, www.brewglitter.com is a privately-owned and operated business with a global consumer base. Brew Glitter® is the largest supplier of food grade edible glitters for drinks, beers, wines, champagne, etc. BrewGlitter.com is the best place to shop edible beverage glitters, rimming salts & sugars and cocktail stirring straws. Our edible glitters are vegan, dairy free, gluten free and nut free. All Brew Glitter® food products are manufactured and packaged in facilities that are GMP certified, Kosher Pareve certified, HACCP certified and a local product of SoCal, USA. Brew Glitter® is available for consumer quantities as well as larger bulk container sizes and wholesale volumes sold by the case. We also work with partners for private label purchases via our state-of-the-art in-house custom label programs.

Brew Glitter Marketing Dept
Brew Glitter
+1 877-316-5913
sales@brewglitter.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

Watch Brew Glitter magic come alive in beverages, cocktails, or any mixed drink!

You just read:

Brew Glitter® launches Travel Spray Pumps for #1 Edible Drink Glitter

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.