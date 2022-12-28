Press Releases

12/28/2022

Connecticut Department of Public Health stresses vaccine, testing, treatments and its COVID-19 toolbox as a resource going into the new year

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 28, 2022

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn.— On the heels of the holiday season and going into 2023, the Connecticut Department of Public Health wants to inform residents of the available resources for testing and treating COVID-19. All these resources can be found in the DPH COVID-19 toolbox at www.ct.gov/coronavirus.

“As we approach the three-year mark of this pandemic, we have many more ways to deal effectively with COVID-19. This includes the COVID-19 vaccines and updated boosters, Test to Treat locations, the mobile van clinics and the wide availability of COVID-19 self-test kits,” said Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD.

Commissioner Juthani added that the Federal Government has now made four free self-test kits available per household which can be ordered by visiting www.covid.org/tests. DPH also has partnered with four federal qualified health centers that offer no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment including:

In addition to the FQHCs, the nationwide Test to Treat initiative provides testing for COVID-19 and treatments from a health care provider, all in one location. Connecticut currently has more than 40 Test to Treat sites, which are located at select pharmacies and urgent care centers throughout the state.

“In order for COVID-19 treatments to work, they must be started early, within five days of when your symptoms start,” Commissioner Juthani said. “The Test to Treat initiative provides eligible patients faster, easier access to potentially life-saving treatments. Everyone age 65 and older should be treated for COVID. If you are 50 and older with underlying medical conditions, particularly if you are unvaccinated, treatment for COVID can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death.”

A web-based site locator is available to make it easier to find Test to Treat locations. Those who may have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support locating a Test to Treat site can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages – 8am to midnight ET, seven days a week.

For those who test positive for COVID-19, oral therapeutics such as Paxlovid may be recommended by a provider who can appropriately prescribe these oral antiviral pills. Patients can fill a prescription at most retail pharmacies across the state.

“Therapeutics can be used to prevent or treat eligible non-hospitalized patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms,” said Commissioner Juthani. “Prevention and early treatment for eligible patients can help improve patient outcomes, reduce stress on health care facilities, and even save lives.”

For more information, please visit DPH’s COVID-19 Therapeutics website at COVID 19 Therapeutics (ct.gov). Questions from providers and the public about COVID therapeutics can be directed to COVIDmeds.DPH@ct.gov.

-30-