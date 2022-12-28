United Vision Logistics acquired by Bluestem Equity

Bluestem Equity Ltd. ("Bluestem") today announced that it finalized a strategic investment, purchasing Lafayette, Louisiana-based United Vision Logistics ("UVL"), a land transportation and logistics service provider. UVL provides a wide range of services, including heavy haul, long haul, and expedited shipping, along with a diverse selection of equipment to meet customers' needs, with a geographical reach in the United States and Canada.

"Over the past decade, UVL has been under the ownership of a group of large capital providers and credit managers. Bluestem's purchase allows us to partner with an industrial services leader with similar goals and ambitions. With our renewed emphasis on customers, employees, and partners, Bluestem and UVL will work together to continue to build our business into a formidable presence in the logistics industry," announced UVL President Colby Domingue.

Quoting Board Member – and Founder Ronnie Murphy, "UVL's leadership team has over 138 years of combined experience with core values revolving around safety, integrity, excellence, community, and drive. Those core values were instrumental in making the strategic decision to partner with Bluestem. The UVL family is thrilled to join forces with those who share our same values and look forward to continuing the tradition of safe customer service delivered!"

Bluestem's Ben Tucker is excited to have this transaction completed. "We have an extensive business history in industrial services. Transportation and logistics are a large part of that portfolio. After two years of searching, Bluestem found UVL to have the right mix of capabilities, people, customers, and geography. After our first meeting with UVL leadership and witnessing UVL's operations, we knew it was the perfect fit."

About United Vision Logistics

UVL is one of the largest land transportation carriers in the United States, with over 100 facilities across the US, a growing fleet of over 1,200 owner-operators, drivers, and equipment, and more than 30,000 partnered carriers. UVL has become a standard of transportation in the industry due to its vast network of locations, logistics capabilities, diversified equipment, cutting-edge technology, and reliable supply chain solutions. UVL will continue to operate out of Lafayette, LA and Houston, TX with the dedication that is Driven to Deliver!

About Bluestem Equity Ltd.

Founded in 2021, Houston‐based Bluestem Equity, Ltd. is a private investment partnership with a primary focus on operating and partnering with businesses serving the industrial and construction sectors. The firm's primary objective is to invest and grow with outstanding founders and management teams in privately held companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005415/en/