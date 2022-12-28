Telehandler Market to Reach US$ 8.6 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR: IMARC Group

The global telehandler market is primarily driven by the collaboration between construction equipment manufacturers and rental agencies due to the expansion of the construction industry.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled Telehandler Market “Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” The global telehandler market size reached of US$ 6.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

A telehandler, also known as a reach forklift and teleporter, is a hydraulic lifting machine used to carry and place heavy materials. It has telescopic booms fitted with various attachments, including pallet forks, winches, muck grabs, and buckets, for performing multiple functions. It moves diagonally to pick up and transport loads, which unidimensional forklifts cannot move, and can easily access odd angles and tight spaces. It also has the capability to suspend loads with a chain and shift heavy loads to areas that are difficult to reach. It offers flexibility, suitability for on-road and off-road driving, high load capacity, and excellent loading height. It is used in dockyards, warehousing operations, and recycling operations to load and unload goods.

Telehandler Market Trends:

Telehandlers are employed in the construction industry to load and unload construction materials. This, coupled with the increasing construction activities in the residential, commercial, and industrial areas, represents one of the major factors strengthening the growth of the market around the world. In line with this, the launch of construction equipment rental services is bolstering the growth of the market. Infrastructural developments in various countries and stringent government regulations that are supporting the adoption of sustainable construction machinery are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, telehandlers are used in the agriculture sector to move agricultural materials, including stacks of hay, livestock feed and fodder, and heavy containers. They help perform complicated manual lifting, reduce the pressure on workers, improve safety, enhance productivity, and eliminate the need to buy and rent other types of farm machinery.

This, along with the rising farming activities, is favoring market growth. The growing adoption of telehandlers for landscaping ventures like vertical gardens and other gardening activities in several urban projects is also influencing the market positively. In addition, there is an increase in the adoption of telehandlers in the mining industry for handling tires of large dump trucks, large cylinders, and cable reels. The growing number of mining activities is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, key players are introducing electric and lithium-ion powered telehandlers with higher loadbearing and 360-degree movement capabilities. Consequently, there is a shift toward green logistics, reducing the environmental damage by minimizing pollution caused during operations. Furthermore, the increasing use of telehandlers for shifting packaged goods in storage spaces is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the use of telehandlers in solid waste management and recycling activities.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Telehandler Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

VOLVO(AB) (VLVLY), Caterpillar’s CAT, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Haulotte Group (Solem SA), J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, JLG Industries Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation), Komatsu Limited, Liebherr Maschinen Bulle AG, Manitou Group, Merlo S.p.A. Industria Metalmeccanica, Skyjack Inc. (Linamar Corporation), Terex Corporation and Wacker Neuson SE.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, type, ownership, height, capacity and application.

Breakup by Product:

Compact Telehandler

Large Telehandler

Breakup by Type:

Rotating

Non-rotating

Breakup by Ownership:

Rental

Personal

Breakup by Height:

Less Than 50 ft

50 ft & Above

Breakup by Capacity:

Below 3 Tons

3-10 Tons

Above 10 Tons

Breakup by Application:

Construction

Agriculture

Forestry

Mines and Quarries

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Afric

