Actor Angel Ruiz: Tony From the New Horror Film Party Bus

Angel Ruiz

NEW YORK, MANHATTAN, USA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel Ruiz began his acting, writing, and film directing career in 2006. In addition to appearing in short films screened at festivals across the country, the actor has appeared in several feature films produced locally. He received a Filmmaker of the Year award from the Phoenix Film Foundation in 2022. Currently, Angel Ruiz is working on several projects and has formed a small production company to assist other filmmakers.

While growing up, Angel Ruiz was greatly influenced by The Thing, The Howling, and Aliens. Since he is an artist, he enjoys creating things from scratch and sharing the results with others. One of his favorite roles was playing an undercover spy in his spy film, for part of which Angel assumed the disguise of another character. He found the concept of a dual character very intriguing.

His Experience of Working in the Film "Party Bus"

On social media, Angel Ruiz came across a casting call for Party Bus, and after checking out some of Carlos Berber's work, he decided to try and work with him. Angel Ruiz said his working experience with Carlos and the cast was great. While shooting early in the morning, everyone did their best to keep their energy levels up and helped out in any way possible. Shooting the first scenes and meeting everyone for the first time was probably his favorite day on set.

Angel Ruiz played Tony, a very frantic character in the movie. He is indeed motivated by money and status, but he also has a quick wit, is a little more grounded in desperate situations, and will put his safety ahead of others when the time comes. His portrayal of this character has been different from the ones Angel has played before due to his weaselly nature. Tony is one of those people you would have to be cautious around because he can instantly utilize any information against you.

When Angel discussed his Party Bus experience, he said the most challenging scene involved the death of another character close to him, mainly because he was soaked in fake blood. Most of the time, he had to hold his breath to avoid choking. In the process of getting ready for the scene afterward, it was also a challenge because he had to be covered with blood again, and it was freezing outside, so they had to prepare outside. It was lucky that that scene involved him running around afterward, so he could warm up in no time.

His Upcoming Projects

Currently, Angel Ruiz is working behind the camera directing and producing his projects and some side projects, such as a sitcom pilot and possibly a feature film in 2023. He intends to write and direct his first feature film during the latter part of 2023 and produce his first feature film.

STREAM PARTY BUS TODAY!

​ABOUT PARTY BUS

'Party Bus' is a Horror-Suspense Thriller written and directed by Carlos Berber. A running time of 92 minutes distributed by Midnight Releasing, the film will be released on December 3, 2022.

​ABOUT MIDNIGHT RELEASING

Founded in 2009 by Darrin Ramage, Midnight Releasing is a premiere home entertainment distributor of quality independent genre films released only in the North America Region. With a following of thousands on social media outlets, Midnight Releasing continues to draw attention with each release.

Official Party Bus Trailer