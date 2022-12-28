DC Residents Reminded of New Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2023

(Washington, DC) – Today, DC Residents are reminded of several new laws going into effect on January 1, 2023.



Living Wage

As of January 1, 2023, in accordance with the Living Wage Act of 2006, the living wage in the District of Columbia will increase to $16.50 on January 1, 2023. On July 1, 2023, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17.00, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie DC’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.



Coverage for Medically Necessary Foods

As of January 1, 2023, any health benefits plan issued after December 31, 2022 must provide coverage for the cost of medically necessary food ordered as necessary by a provider for a number of diseases or conditions. View a complete list of the diseases or conditions that qualify here.



Paid Family Leave Enhancement

Beginning January 1, 2023, Paid Family Leave will be available to District government workers for up to 12 weeks per year for family or parental leave. That is an increase of 4 additional weeks. District government employees will also now receive paid personal medical leave and pre-natal leave for the first time. Employees will be allowed leave for more than one qualifying event per year, within the maximum total weeks allowable.



Battery Recycling Programs

Starting January 1, 2023, the District will continue to make progress toward safe and responsible disposal of batteries, which can contain metals harmful to the environment and toxic to humans and animals. In 2022, battery producers were required to safely recycle batteries, and as of August 1, 2023, consumers will only be able to dispose of primary or rechargeable batteries in the District through battery recycling programs or other approved means. Pursuant to the Zero Waste Omnibus Amendment Act of 2020, approved battery stewardship organizations must submit plans to the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) by January 1, 2023. DOEE continues to work with Call2Recycle, the District’s only such organization, to help consumers get ready for the August 1, 2023 compliance date.



New 311 Service Request for Dockless Vehicles

As of January 1, 2023, enhancements are coming to report complaints about the parking of dockless e-bikes or scooters in the District. To facilitate responses to dockless vehicle requests, The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will now use the Office of Unified Communications’ 311 system; in turn, response tickets will be issued to the shared mobility operators, who are required to remediate illegally parked dockless vehicles within two hours. The statute requires that by January 1, 2023, the dockless vehicle company shall also provide, on each shared fleet device, information on how to report an illegally parked device to the District’s 311 Call Center and DDOT is updating its permits to reflect this requirement.



Zero Commercial Food Waste Requirements

Starting January 1, 2023, commercial food waste requirements will extend to retail food stores with a floor area of at least 10,000 square feet and colleges and universities with at least 2,000 residential students. These entities must now abide by 6 key food waste requirements such as ensuring proper storage for food waste on site, including a container with a secure lid. View a list of food waste requirements and other information here.



Parking Cash Out Law Requirement

As of January 1, 2023, all employers with 20 or more covered employees in the District, regardless of whether they offer a parking benefit, must report to the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) with details of how they comply or their basis for being exempt from the requirements by January 15, 2023. The Parking Cashout Law requires District employers with 20 or more covered employees that offer a parking benefit (free or subsidized parking) to their employees to either offer a Clean Air Fringe Benefit to employees receiving the parking benefit, develop a transportation demand management plan, or pay a Clean Air Compliance fee. All District employers with 20+ employees must report to DDOT every other year, regardless of if they offer a parking benefit. This Law was enacted in 2020 as an amendment to the Sustainable DC Omnibus Amendment Act of 2014 and the first reports are due by January 15, 2023. More information can be found at: https://godcgo.com/employer/#parking-cashout-101



Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos