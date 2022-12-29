A Spiritual Connection: A Series for Believers Now on Amazon

A Spiritual Connection Amazon Promo

A new series streaming on Amazon, A Spiritual Connection, features the testimonies of believers from all walks of life.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The purpose of A Spiritual Connection is to provide a platform for people with diverse backgrounds to share their stories with a live audience directly impacted by the subject of those testimonies. This "connection" allows viewers to be empowered and gain hope from the shared experiences and also to acquire wisdom to navigate tumultuous situations. Lives will be changed as testimonies are shared and as viewers experience those who have overcome debilitating circumstances.

A Spiritual Connection hears the hearts of believers from all walks of life who are now strategically positioned to help others. The program covers drug addiction, depression, rape, incest, teenage pregnancy, pornography, homelessness and other social ills placing society. It's all about hearing how our guests made it from the brinks of despair to a place of healing and wholeness and the lessons learned along the way. There is no denying the fact that we need hope in today's world. Guests' testimonies of miraculous turnarounds, demonstrate what faith in God can accomplish. A Spiritual Connection is a lifeline to the disenfranchised who believe they are walking a difficult journey alone. Connecting them with those who have overcome, with God as their anchor, can only aide in their recovery as well..

This platform has received an excellent reception, with many individuals eager to hear the uninhibited stories of those who are brave enough to share with the world. A Spiritual Connection believes that there is a need to provide a platform that strives to be true to our community, to our faith and to ourselves. Now is the time to inspire, to be bold, to ask the hard questions and to hear the real truth of how others got over.

The community will hear from experts in medicine, theology, law enforcement and government, as well as explore philosophical beliefs. The purpose of this platform is to get to the root of the problems plaguing society and working together, spiritually, to find solutions. A Spiritual Connection brings in groups and organizations directly involved in the subject matter so that informed opinions can be shared and discussed. This show will be a catalyst for spirited debate, the sharing of unexpected testimonies, and overall healing, which will lend itself to a transformative experience for the guests, the host and the audience alike.

A Spiritual Connection is created, hosted and produced by Janett Auguar, author of The Grace to Walk Away, currently available on Amazon. The native of Columbia, South Carolina, graduated from South Carolina State University with a Professional Theatre and Communications degree. As a radio broadcaster with WDIX and WQKI, Janette held afternoon drive-time slots and obtained her third-class broadcast endorsement. Her unwavering commitment to the community, led her to establish Diamond Eagle, Inc. The company was created to provide inspiration, insight and instruction for society's challenges.

Stream A Spiritual Connection Today on Amazon

ABOUT PORTER + CRAIG FILM & MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

Porter+Craig is one of the newest and most exciting partnership ventures in independent film and TV sales (based primarily in Beverly Hills with connections in Washington DC and Atlanta), with two youthful but experienced industry veterans joining forces to take digital development to the next level.

ABOUT DIAMOND EAGLE INC

Janette Augar established Diamond Eagle Inc, which is purposed to utilize media to bridge the gap between the disenfranchised. Television, radio and print media is used to bring awareness to those who have overcome debilitating circumstances in an effort to help others.

A Spiritual Connection Trailer