Dr. John Jaquish Shares A One Step Strategy For Beating Post Holiday Weight Gain
Dr. John Jaquish offers one simple strategy to those wanting to stay on their diet and nutrition plan and avoid overeating in 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) December 28, 2022
With the national holiday eating season in full swing and the pounds starting to creep on, many are kicking up their workout sessions by adding or increasing cardiovascular exercises like jogging, swimming, and treadmill in hopes of accelerating fat loss. In his WSJ bestselling book, Weightlifting is a Waste of Time - So is Cardio, scientist, inventor, and author Dr. John Jaquish explains why using cardio to burn off unwanted pounds is a flawed strategy and how it actually keeps us fatter longer.
"Cardio, also called endurance, has long been the go-to exercise for weight loss. For decades the fitness industry has been telling us that we're going to burn fat from a vigorous daily cardio workout, but cardio's effectiveness for weight loss is one of the fitness industry's biggest myths. Forty years of uncontested research and clinical data show just the opposite," says Dr. Jaquish.
In simple terms, here's what Dr. Jaquish says actually happens during cardio exercises:
- The central nervous system interprets cardio exercise as the body needing endurance and gives instructions to change the body's physiology and up-regulates cortisol that is associated with more and longer-lasting body fat storage. It does this so the body has fuel if needed in the future.
- At the same time, the central nervous system wants to lighten the load of the body so it uses less fuel and reduces muscle mass.
- To further lighten the body's load so its fuel (body fat) lasts even longer, it reduces bone density. This point is consistent with research that indicates that cardio/endurance athletes typically have low bone density.
"The easiest way to drive the percentage of body fat down is to gain muscle with variable resistance workouts," says Dr. Jaquish.
Dr. Jaquish reports that the major hormones responsible for weight loss and muscle gain are optimally stimulated through variable resistance strength training: the greater the resistance, the greater the hormone release. To maximize hormone production, muscle growth, and fat loss available through strength training, Dr. Jaquish has designed the X3 training system.
"The X3 system uses variable resistance to burn fat, improve cardio, and safely build muscle tissue faster and more efficiently than cardio/endurance workouts or free weights," says Dr. Jaquish.
About John Jaquish, PhD
Scientist, Inventor, and Author, John Jaquish, PhD. has spent years researching and developing improved approaches to health. He is the inventor of the bone density-building medical technology OsteoStrong, and the creator of the variable resistance X3 exercise system for accelerated muscle development. Dr. Jaquish's methods are used in training the world's most elite athletes including the Miami Heat, various NFL and NBA players, MMA champions, and members of the US Olympic team. His book, Weightlifting is a Waste of Time, explains his non-conventional approach to human physiology and is a WSJ bestseller.