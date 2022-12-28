Dr. John Jaquish Shares A One Step Strategy For Beating Post Holiday Weight Gain

Dr. John Jaquish offers one simple strategy to those wanting to stay on their diet and nutrition plan and avoid overeating in 2023.

With the national holiday eating season in full swing and the pounds starting to creep on, many are kicking up their workout sessions by adding or increasing cardiovascular exercises like jogging, swimming, and treadmill in hopes of accelerating fat loss. In his WSJ bestselling book, Weightlifting is a Waste of Time - So is Cardio, scientist, inventor, and author Dr. John Jaquish explains why using cardio to burn off unwanted pounds is a flawed strategy and how it actually keeps us fatter longer.

"Cardio, also called endurance, has long been the go-to exercise for weight loss. For decades the fitness industry has been telling us that we're going to burn fat from a vigorous daily cardio workout, but cardio's effectiveness for weight loss is one of the fitness industry's biggest myths. Forty years of uncontested research and clinical data show just the opposite," says Dr. Jaquish.

In simple terms, here's what Dr. Jaquish says actually happens during cardio exercises:

