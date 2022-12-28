IIROC Trading Halt - TFM
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Transforma Resources Corporation
TSX-Venture Symbol: TFM
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Pending Company Contact
Halt Time (ET): 2:49 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/ResumptionsView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/28/c1325.html
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.