Funeral for late Ambassador Fugui tomorrow

AN official funeral program will be organized `tomorrow to honour Solomon Islands first Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, the late John Moffat Fugui.

The casket of the late Ambassador arrived in Honiara yesterday (Tuesday 27th December) on board a People’s Republic China and Solomon Islands government organized flight.

The funeral will start at 10am at the Saint Barnabas Cathedral Church. It will be an opportunity to reflect on the life and deeds of a respected academic, statesman and diplomat who was called to rest last week.

Among important dignitaries attending the funeral program will be the Governor General, Sir David and Lady Vunagi, the Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare and Ministers of the government as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps in the country.

The reading of eulogy for the late diplomat will be conducted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele, Prime Minister, Sogavare and Duddley Fugui a representative of the family.

A laying of wreath ceremony will conclude the day’s proceedings before the body of the late Ambassador will be taken for burial.

The casket of the late Ambassador arrived in Honiara on Tuesday, accompanied by his four children and the Second Secretary to the Solomon Islands Embassy in Beijing, China.

The family of the late Fugui acknowledged both the PRC and Solomon Islands Government for facilitating the repatriation of the Ambassador.

Traditional shell money gifts were presented to both the PRC Ambassador to the Solomon Islands, Li Ming and Prime Minister, Sogavare.

The 61-year-old passed away in Beijing after suffering Cardiac Arrest on Thursday (22nd December 2022).

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE