T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference

Peter Osvaldik, executive vice president & chief financial officer of T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, will present and provide a business update on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. Mountain Time (6:15 p.m. Eastern Time) at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com

