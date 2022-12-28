Global B2B e-Commerce Markets, Marketplaces and Payments Report 2022-2025: Amazon has Still Yet to Crack the Asian Marketplaces as Alibaba, DHGate and TradeIndia Dominate

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global B2B e-Commerce Market, Marketplaces and Payments 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Expansion of B2B e-Commerce Platforms is Projected to Drive the Growth of B2B Marketplaces and Payments Market Between 2020 and 2025

This publication provides comprehensive insights into the changing buyer expectations and other trends around the B2B e-Commerce market. The report also reveals the payment methods that are expected to gain importance in the future as well as gives information about the leading B2B e-Commerce marketplaces worldwide.

The growth of third-party marketplaces such as Amazon Business along with new payment methods such as wire transfers, and virtual cards is changing the landscape of the B2B e-Commerce market

The B2B e-Commerce market is forecasted to see notable growth through 2027. Spurred by the pandemic, the share of online purchases among B2B buyers is increasing worldwide. With this expansion taking place, companies are accepting new forms of B2B payments.

Financial institutions and banks, as well as B2B buyers and sellers are slowly inclining towards more technologically advanced payment methods such as virtual cards, wire transfers, buy now pay later as well as cryptocurrencies, as highlighted in report.

The transaction value of virtual cards is forecasted to witness a significant CAGR between 2021 and 2026, thereby becoming a popular B2B payment method. Commercial cards such as virtual cards, corporate cards, and plastic purchasing cards are also anticipated to maintain a continuous growth in Latin America between 2021 and 2026.

Not only is the B2B payment ecosystem undergoing a change but also the B2B e-Commerce marketplaces across various regions have started gaining momentum, with Amazon.com extending its capabilities to the B2B market after launching its subsidiary - Amazon Business in 2015, which focusses on the needs of the B2B market. With an increasing adoption of third-party marketplaces in the U.S. in 2021, Amazon business was the most preferred marketplace amongst B2B sellers to sell goods and services on, followed by eBay, Walmart, and Alibaba.

Additionally, Amazon business is among the most utilized digital marketplaces by small and medium enterprises worldwide. The share of B2B e-Commerce sales coming via marketplaces is forecasted to rise worldwide, with Amazon Business also holding a notable amount of share in the U.S. market by 2025, as mentioned in the report.

Various other B2B e-Commerce marketplaces are seen mushrooming worldwide

With the share of B2B e-Commerce sales coming via marketplaces set to increase between 2020 and 2025, several other B2B e-Commerce marketplaces are seen connecting the B2B buyers and sellers worldwide. Globally, almost a quarter of B2B buyers used marketplaces to place an order as of August 2021.

Although Amazon Business happens to hold a strong position as a digital B2B marketplace in several regions of the world, it is still yet to make its presence felt in the Asia-Pacific region, where China-based Alibaba dominates B2B e-Commerce marketplace sales, followed by DHGate.com and TradeIndia. Other regions, such as Latin America and MENA, witnessed a growth of several startups within the B2B e-Commerce market.

Key Questions Answered

What is the forecasted B2B payment market value globally by 2028?

What are the top payment options that firms plan to make more available in the next 12 months?

What were the most commonly used channels among B2B buyers worldwide to place an order in 2021?

What are the expected B2B e-Commerce trends worldwide in 2022?

What is the forecasted growth of B2B e-Commerce sales coming via marketplaces by 2025?

What were the challenges encountered by the B2B buyers worldwide during the buying process in 2021?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

B2B e-Commerce Market, Marketplaces, and Payments Overview and Trends, August 2022

Share of B2B Purchases Made Online vs. Offline, by Before the Pandemic and After the Pandemic, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

Share of B2B Buyers Using Online vs. Offline Channels, by Type of Purchase, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

Channels Used Most Frequently to Place an Order, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

Breakdown of Channels Preferred to Conduct Research Before Buying, in % of B2B Buyers, February 2021

Use of Online Channels for Research During Different Stages of the Purchasing Process, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

Most Important Information that B2B Buyers Search Online Before Going to a Physical Store, in % of B2B Buyers, February 2021

Factors Considered When Choosing a B2B e-Commerce Site, in % of B2B Buyers, 2021

Breakdown of B2B Website Traffic, by Desktop and Mobile, in %, December 2021

Share of B2B Interactions Between Buyers and Sellers, by Channels, in %, 2025f

Share of B2B Buyers Who Switched Suppliers in the Past, in %, 2021e

Top 3 Aspects to Improve Buyer Experience, in % of B2B Buyers, February 2021

Share of B2B Buyers Who Faced Customer Experience Challenge During the Buying Process, in %, August 2021

Challenges Faced by B2B Buyers During the Buying Process, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

Top 5 Challenges That B2B Buyers Face During Researching Purchases, in % of B2B Buyers, 2020 & 2021

Priorities for B2B e-Commerce Technology Investment, in % of B2B Sellers, 2021e

Top B2B e-Commerce Trends for 2022 According to B2B Specialists, in % of Respondents, December 2021

Top B2B e-Commerce Technology Investments for 2022 According to B2B Specialists, in % of Respondents, 2022e

Preferred Online Channels for Purchase, in % of B2B buyers, February 2021

B2B e-Commerce Sales via Marketplaces, in USD trillion, 2020 & 2025f

Share of B2B e-Commerce Sales Made via Marketplaces, in %, 2020 & 2025f

Share of B2B Companies That Have Built Their Own Marketplace vs Share of B2B Companies That Will Never Consider Building Their Own Marketplace, in % of B2B Companies, December 2021

Amazon Business B2B e-Commerce Marketplace Profile, August 2022

Alibaba B2B e-Commerce Marketplace Profile, August 2022

Mercateo B2B e-Commerce Marketplace Profile, August 2022

Top Payment Options Demanded by B2B Buyers, in % of B2B Buyers, 2021

Total Payment Revenue, by Type, in USD trillion, 2020, 2025f, & 2030f

Wholesale Payments Revenue, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Primary and Secondary, in %, 2020, 2025f, & 2030f

Cross-Border Payment Transaction Value, by B2B, B2C, C2B and C2C, in USD trillion, 2020-2022f

Transaction Value of Cross-Border B2B Payments, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2026f

Share of Wire Transfer Payments, in % of Cross-Border B2B e-Commerce Transaction Value, 2021 & 2026f

Top Payment Options That Corporates Would Plan to Increase Using in the Next 12 Months, in % of Firms, July 2021

Top Digital Solutions That Financial Institutions Offer to Their Corporate Clients, in % of Financial Institutions, 2021

Top Problem Areas for B2B Clients When Making Payments to Their Suppliers According to Financial Institutions, in % of Financial Institutions, 2021

Top Accounts Payable Challenges Experienced When Paying Vendors, in % Business Respondents, July 2021

Top Accounts Receivable Challenges Experienced When Receiving Payments From Vendors, in % of Business Respondents, July 2021

Share of Firms Having a High Percentage of Overdue B2B Receivables, by Firm Size, in % of B2B Receivables, 2021e

Share of Corporate Treasury Respondents for Whom Lack of Technology is a Major Challenge, in %, May 2021

Top Challenges for Corporate Treasury Respondents Related to Implementing New Technology, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Share of B2B Firms That Reported Serious Payment Fraud, in %, July 2021

Share of Corporates That Indicate B2B Payment Solutions Are Very Important for Bank Selection, in %, 2021

Share of Financial Institutions That Allow Their B2B Customers to Use Selected Digital Currencies, in %, 2021e

Share of Financial Institutions That Plan to Expand And Provide Access to Cryptocurrency , in %, 2022e

3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Regional

Overview of Selected B2B e-Commerce Marketplaces, July 2022

3.2. China

3.3. Japan

3.4. India

3.5. Indonesia

3.6. Thailand

4. North America

4.1. Regional

Overview of Selected B2B e-Commerce Marketplaces, July 2022

4.2. USA

5. Europe

5.1. Regional

Overview of Selected B2B e-Commerce Marketplaces, August 2022

B2B e-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Y-O-Y Change, in %, 2021-2025f

Breakdown of Sellers' Expectations of B2B e-Commerce Sales Development In the Next 5 Years, in % of B2B Sellers, 2021

Share of Enterprises Selling via B2B/B2G e-Commerce, in %, by Country, 2021 (1 of 2)

Share of Enterprises Selling via B2B/B2G e-Commerce, in %, by Country, 2021 (2 of 2)

5.2. UK

5.3. Germany

5.4. Italy

6. Latin America

6.1. Regional

Commercial Credit Card Spending, in USD billion, by Card Type, 2021-2026f

6.2. Brazil

7. Middle East and Africa

7.1. Regional

Overview of Selected B2B e-Commerce Marketplaces in MENA, July 2022

Selected B2B e-Commerce Marketplaces, incl. Country, Total Funding, in USD million, Number of Products, Retailers and Suppliers, October 2021

Share of Orders Placed Via B2B e-Commerce Marketplaces, in % of B2B Buyers, January 2021

Share of Business Executives Who Believed That Businesses Would Use B2B e-Commerce More Often in the Future, in %, January 2021

Overview of Selected B2B e-Commerce Marketplaces in Africa , July 2022

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Amazon

Conrad

DHGate.com

eBay

Gloopor

Jumia

MaxAB

Mercateo

PayPal

Rakuten

Sary

Scout Stock

TradeIndia

Tradeling

Walmart

Wasoko

WeMENA

ZAX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmeumt

