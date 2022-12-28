Submit Release
CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Danavation Technologies Corp. (DVN, DVN.WT)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 décembre/December 2022) - Effective immediately, Danavation Technologies Corp. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Avec effet immédiat, Danavation Technologies Corp. sera réintégré aux fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date : Le 28 décembre/December 2022
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : DVN, DVN.WT

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

