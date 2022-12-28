CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Danavation Technologies Corp. (DVN, DVN.WT)
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 décembre/December 2022) - Effective immediately, Danavation Technologies Corp. will be reinstated for trading.
The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.
_________________________________
Avec effet immédiat, Danavation Technologies Corp. sera réintégré aux fins de négociation.
La Société a rectifié la situation ayant donné lieu à la suspension.
|Date :
|Le 28 décembre/December 2022
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) :
|DVN, DVN.WT
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
