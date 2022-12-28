Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Mess-Free Snack Accessory (DNV-393)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a neat and mess-free way to enjoy snack chips at home or in the car," said an inventor, from Englewood, Colo., "so I invented the HAPPY SNACK HOLDER. My design helps to prevent messy grease and stains on fingers and hands when eating popcorn and other snacks."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to consume popcorn or other snacks from a small store bought bag. In doing so, it prevents grease and stains from accumulating on fingers. It also helps to reduce messes and spills and it can be used at home or while traveling in a vehicle. The invention features a novel and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-393, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

