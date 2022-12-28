Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Rocking Chair/Puzzle Toy for Children (DAL-279)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and educational toy for children that can also double as a functional piece of furniture," said an inventor, from Midlothian, Texas, "so I invented the ROCK- A- PUZZLE. My design enables a child to sit while drawing or watching television and it offers a unique and engaging puzzle to promote various skills."

The invention provides a unique rocking chair for young children. It also offers a fun and educational puzzle-style toy. As a result, it could help a child develop hand-eye coordination and motor skills. It could also help a child identify colors, numbers and spell their name. The invention features a child-friendly design that is easy to assemble and use so it is ideal for children ages 3 through 5. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-279, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

