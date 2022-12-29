CyberRisk Alliance Strategically Acquires The Official Cyber Security Summit & TECHEXPO Top Secret

Bradford Rand, Founder and President of the Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO www.cybersecuritysummit.com www.CyberRiskAlliance.com www.TechExpoUSA.com www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradford Rand, Founder and President of the Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO, said, “I’m truly honored that my talented team has been merged into CRA and its portfolio of top-tier brands. The combination of all of our combined resources will surely result in even more productive events and expansion globally.”

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) (https://www.cyberriskalliance.com/) a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity sector, has acquired Cyber Security Summit (CSS) (https://cybersecuritysummit.com/) and TECHEXPO Top Secret (https://techexpousa.com/) , a leading provider of premium thought leadership and networking events for C-level leaders in cybersecurity and technology.

The Cyber Security Summit, founded by Bradford Rand a decade ago, has grown to become one of the nation’s leading conferences, showcasing educational content from renowned cyber industry experts and product specialists. Their rapidly growing community and conference series attract and connect regional C-level decision-makers responsible for protecting their companies’ critical infrastructure with innovative solution providers.

TECHEXPO Top Secret was created in 2002 after 9/11, and over the past 20 years has been become the nation’s premiere event producer for sourcing experienced cybersecurity and defense industry professionals with active security-clearance. TECHEXPO is also the leader in private recruitment events. Clients have included such companies as IBM, Booz Allen Hamilton, Verizon, Boeing, ManTech, KeyW, AT&T, L-3, General Dynamics, SEI / Carnegie Mellon, Unisys, HP and more.

Bradford Rand will continue in his current capacity as President of CSS with ongoing operating responsibility for the business and his team. The addition of the Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO Top Secret are dynamic additions to CRA’s portfolio. The combination with CRA’s Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum – the industry’s leading member-only CISO community and regional networking platforms – alongside its venerable events portfolio including InfoSec World, Identiverse, MSSP Alert Live and the SC eSummits brand is a powerful combination. CRA now offers its growing community an unparalleled portfolio of premium educational and networking events in national, regional, digital, and in-person formats.

CSS will immediately benefit from CRA’s growing portfolio of marquee media and information brands serving the cybersecurity community, including SC Magazine, Security Weekly, MSSP Alert, and the CRA Business Intelligence Unit – a marketing services, data, and research platform that produces industry-leading intelligence and insights.

”I have followed the development and growth of the Cyber Security Summit and their strong appeal to our community for several years. It is a great privilege to partner with Bradford Rand and his accomplished team of professionals,” said Doug Manoni, CyberRisk Alliance’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We have immense respect for the brand and the quality of their events. We’re thoroughly excited by our newly expanded resources and ability to service cyber leaders across the country with this new business combination.”

“The merger of the Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO Top Secret into CRA with its portfolio of leading brands solidifies the entire group as the market leader in the cybersecurity industry. The combination of talent, resources and content from each division of CRA will yield the most effective events for connecting security executives with cutting-edge cyber solution providers and thought leadership in nearly every major city in the United States,” stated Bradford Rand, Founder and President of the Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO.

“The addition of these industry-leading brands – and their amazing team, expands our scale and capabilities whilst perfectly complementing our current portfolio and opening up exciting synergies between our events, communities, and information brands,” explained John Whelan, President, CyberRisk Alliance.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more (https://www.cyberriskalliance.com/).

About Cyber Security Summit

The Cyber Security Summit has been ranked as one of the “Top 50 Must-Attend Conferences” by DigitalGuardian. These exclusive conference series began in New York City in 2013 and connect C-Level & Senior Executives responsible for protecting their company’s critical infrastructures with cutting-edge technology providers & renowned information security experts. Click here to learn more. (https://cybersecuritysummit.com/).

About TECHEXPO Top Secret/Job Expo International

TECHEXPO Top Secret/Job Expo International is the nation’s premiere producer of professional hiring events for over 25+ years (since 1993). With over 2,500 events produced since incorporation, most of these events are for professionals with and active Security-Clearance and or Cyber Security experience. TechExpoUSA.com is an online career center where the finest defense contractors, technology companies, consulting firms and numerous agencies of the U.S. Government can recruit and hire experienced cleared professionals. Click here to learn more (https://techexpousa.com/).

About SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com features thought leadership and content-marketing regarding: AI, Biometrics, Cybersecurity, FinTech, IT, IoT, Robotics, Physical Security and COVID-19 solutions. Our flagship IN THE BOARDROOM platform, since 1999, has featured content-marketing programs from leading global brands such as: Allied Universal, ASSA ABLOY, AT&T, Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, G4S, GE, Gemalto, Honeywell, HPE, IBM, Intel, McAfee, Microsoft, Panasonic, SAP, Siemens, Stanley Security, Symantec, UNISYS, and many SME’s, in the USA, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about us: www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

