Auditor Galloway issues report on use of highway funds

12/28/2022 - Jefferson City, Mo.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit of the use of highway funds by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a division of the Missouri Department of Public Safety. The audit, required by state law, includes a review of the Highway Patrol's management of its appropriations from the State Highways and Transportation Fund.

During fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30, the Missouri State Highway Patrol spent approximately $233.1 million from the fund. The audit found the Highway Patrol to be in compliance with legal provisions related to the use of the highway funds.

Use of the State Highways and Transportation Fund by the Highway Patrol is limited by the Missouri Constitution to administering and enforcing state motor vehicle laws and traffic regulations.

The complete audit can be found here.