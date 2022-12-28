Artificial Intelligence will revolutionize avocado harvest: Luis Doporto Alejandre
This project in development will implement AI techniques, such as machine learning, to predict the optimum degree of ripeness in avocados.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Luis Doporto Alejandre, a specialist in the avocado industry, advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) are taking place to use it as a tool to detect when an avocado has reached its optimum level of maturity, all to create more sustainable agriculture.
— Luis Doporto Alejandre
The tool known as Evocato 360° was born out of a necessity to counter the adverse environmental effects caused by extensive avocado production. The objective is to ensure fruit harvesting at its optimum maturity level.
"This project in development will implement AI techniques, such as machine learning, to predict the optimum degree of ripeness in avocados," Doporto Alejandre explained.
"Heather conditions, phenological, and pests and diseases patterns are among the main data sources to build the algorithm," Doporto added.
The Mexican businessman indicated AI is currently being perfected to increase its success during trials. The improvement will be determined by better prediction models and the quality of the data used, and the sensor technology will trigger the use of a mobile app.
Current techniques to determine the maturity of the fruit are expensive. The benefits of using AI are improving the quality of the product as it reaches the final consumer, enhancing the competitiveness of companies, and reducing the environmental impact generated by this activity, amongst others.
The development of this digital tool is the second phase of an interdisciplinary project called Evocato. This project is coordinated by the Spanish cluster OnTech Innovation, funded by the Government of Spain, which began the first phase through the Avocado Streaming initiative.
Luis Doporto Alejandre believes this technology will be easy to use, intuitive, and non-invasive. In addition, incorporating artificial intelligence will save time and resources in determining the avocado's dry matter. He also considers that the digitalization of the irrigation process will be crucial for optimizing water resources and preventing and containment of droughts.
The specialist concluded: "this is one step closer to sustainable agriculture, which is a critical goal to satisfy the needs of present and future generations and guarantee profitability, social and economic equity, and the preservation of the environment.
