InventHelp Inventor Develops Close Proximity Badge Alarm for Workers (DCD-211)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to notify an employee if they accidentally leave a work area without taking their required badge," said an inventor, from Bryan's Road, Md., "so I invented the CLOSE PROXIMITY BADGE ALARM. My design ensures that employees adhere to guidelines regarding badge assignment and usage."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to notify an individual if they leave behind their employee badge. In doing so, it helps to prevent a lost or forgotten badge when working. As a result, it increases security and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for business that issue employee badges for building or other secured area access.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-211, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

