Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for New York Members Affected by Blizzard

BOSTON, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the blizzard that struck New York, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) is expediting access to care for members who live in affected communities.  

Blue Cross has more than 3,000 members in the impacted areas in New York. The company is working to ensure those members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them. 

Effective December 27, 2022 until January 27, 2023, Blue Cross is allowing:

  • Early refills of any prescription medication
  • Affected members to use Well Connection, the health plan's dedicated telehealth platform, to access medical and mental health services free of cost, with no copayments or deductible with the code BCBSMA133.

(Note: Only members with Blue Cross' telehealth benefit will be able to access Well Connection and only via My Blue)

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on FacebookTwitterYouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

