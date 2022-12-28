CCTech’s HVAC-Twin is Powered by iTwin

The HVAC-Twin cloud-based platform transforms the HVAC design process

Pune, India – December 23, 2022 – CCTech is pleased to announce the addition of HVAC-Twin to Bentley Systems’ powered by iTwin program. HVAC-Twin enables quick turnaround between HVAC design iterations—leading to energy and cost-efficient HVAC designs. Designers and engineers can add sensor data, make connections, and start visualizing data such as temperature, occupancy, and CO2 levels—to diagnose and improve the performance of HVAC systems.

HVAC-Twin is a web-based, physics-informed 3D digital twin that is built for easy accessibility and enhanced collaboration, providing quick turnaround between design iterations leading to energy and cost-efficient HVAC designs.

HVAC-Twin addresses multiple challenges of stakeholders involved in the HVAC industry, from the design phase to maintenance and operations. These stakeholders include architects, building occupants, general contractors, HVAC system designers, consultants, and building owners.

HVAC-Twin is a cloud-based platform that helps stakeholders understand built HVAC systems, which are frequently overdesigned. The solution helps improve the accuracy of HVAC designs provided by CFD for resident homes and commercial offices in cold and hot geographies across the globe.

“We are excited to add HVAC-Twin to Bentley’s powered by iTwin program,” said Nem Kumar, Director, Consultancy at CCTech. “The iTwin Platform’s visualization and data management capabilities allow HVAC-Twin to incorporate and visualize sensor data, and run simulations, to make broader inferences about HVAC designs with higher accuracy. This increases the speed and cost-effectiveness of HVAC system design.”

“We are very pleased to have CCTech add their HVAC-Twin application to the powered by iTwin program,” said Adam Klatzkin, Vice President, iTwin Platform, at Bentley Systems. “In doing so, CCTech joins the growing ecosystem of software developers enabling digital twin solutions with the iTwin Platform. HVAC-Twin is a great example of how BIM and sensor data can be combined and visualized to optimize the design, maintenance and operation of HVAC systems.”

About CCTech

CCTech is a community of passionate individuals whose purpose is to bring technology to common people. We envision a world where people have access to latest technology and use it for the betterment of their life. We are the bunch of technologists with diverse expertise in Aerodynamics, Thermodynamics, Computational Geometry, Computational Fluid Dynamics, Computer Science, HPC, Cloud and UX design. We love to create awesome products to simplify complex technologies for designers and engineers.

www.cctech.co.in

About the iTwin Platform

The iTwin Platform is an open, scalable cloud platform that enables development teams to build applications that create, visualize, and analyze digital twins of infrastructure assets. Applications built on the iTwin Platform allow users to incorporate engineering data created by diverse design tools into a living digital twin, aligning it with reality modeling and other associated data without disrupting current tools or processes. The platform also enables the visualization and tracking of all changes, including changes in real-world conditions from drones and IoT-connected sensors. The iTwin Platform facilitates solutions to provide actionable insights for decision-makers across the complete asset lifecycle. The iTwin Platform is the foundation for applications “powered by iTwin” and digital twin solutions created by Bentley and its strategic co-venturers, digital integrators, system integrators, independent software vendors, and software developers.

