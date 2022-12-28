National Pickleball League Launches - Make Rec Games Count
First National Pickleball League Launches, open to all: All ages, genders and skill levels. Play your league games anywhere, anytime.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Open Pickleball League (USOPL) has announced the formation of America's first nationwide pickleball open league.
A League of Leagues, where Recreational Games Count!
As of today, pickleball players can sign up and join the league's 2023 season, beginning in March 2023. The league is played as an “open league format” and is open to all adults of all skill levels. Members can play as many games as they like, as often as they like, with whomever they like, on courts of their choice at a time that suits them best. A youth league will be launching in the summer of 2023.
USOPL offers Two 2 Divisions - Singles or Doubles. Members can join one or the other, or they can join both.
Best of all, recreational games count towards a league ranking, meaning those last minute, early morning or weekend games count when played against another USOPL member. There are no set teams or matches to be played. League members choose who to play and when to play, members can play against any USOPL member anywhere in the United States, with the game played counting towards their league ranking.
League members are encouraged to play in their regular tournaments and local leagues. Those games count too when played against a USOPL member. The USOPL complements local leagues and tournaments by counting those games played towards a USOPL ranking.
USOPL has simplified the way in which players score their games. Each player chooses their own unique username, and shares that with their opponent for scoring purposes. There is no wading through multiple players with the same name in the hope of selecting the correct opponent or teammate.
When playing in a local league or tournament that is affiliated with USOPL, players will be invited to join the USOPL Open League, giving them a chance to play in the end of season Regional Tournament should they qualify. Affiliated leagues can elect to include the cost of a USOPL membership in their joining fees and automatically enroll their players into USOPL.
USOPL counts individual game scores towards the player's ranking, encouraging members to play more recreational games against more players, thus making the game of pickleball more fun and more social, while working on their ranking, and increasing the number of opponents played. All games played count towards a potential regional tournament invitation at the end of the season.
USOPL includes a dedicated "Score Keeper" that tracks members' games played throughout the season. Scores can be reviewed, and players can see how often they have played and with whom they have played, as well as look up their individual stats and standings at any time. Members can interact and compete with other members in their communities, friendship circles and family members.
While the U.S. Open Pickleball League is all about fun and encouraging league members to play more recreational games, with more opponents, at the end of the season that changes and things heat up.
At the end of the season, the top 10% ranked players (divided by region, rating, gender, age) are invited to play Regional Tournament games. Winners of the regional tournament divisions are then invited to play in the official "NPL Open,™" an annual tournament with big prize money. Members invited to the regional tournaments will play other league members of a similar skill level.
The U.S. Open Pickleball League is currently recruiting League Ambassadors, who will draft players in their region into the U.S. Open Pickleball League. League Ambassadors will receive a generous commission on all players drafted and merchandise sold.
