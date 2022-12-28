NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: Soldiers' Home in Holyoke Draft Environmental Assessment 

HOLYOKE — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Massachusetts Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM), and the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) announce the availability of a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the proposed construction and operation of a new state operated Soldiers’ Home facility in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

The Proposed Action includes the construction of a new, 332,000-gross-square-foot facility with 234 beds that would replace the existing 235-bed facility at the end of its useful life. The new facility would also have an Adult Day Health program capable of serving 40 to 50 veterans from the region.

In anticipation of a funding award for the Proposed Action from the VA, DCAMM and the VA have prepared this draft Environmental Assessment (EA) in accordance with:

The National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) (42 United States Code [USC] §§ 4321-4347)

The President’s Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) NEPA Implementing Regulations (Title 40 of the Code of Federal Regulations [CFR] §§ 1500-1508)

The VA NEPA regulations titled “Environmental Effects of the Department of Veterans Affairs Actions” (38 CFR Part 26)

The VA’s NEPA Interim Guidance for Projects (VA 2010).

This draft EA is also in accordance with NEPA to determine if the Proposed Action would have significant environmental, social, and economic effects. VA, DCAMM, and DVS intend to issue a Finding of No Significant Impact following a 30-day public comment period, provided there are no substantive comments that warrant further evaluation.

The Draft EA is available for PDF file download by using the link found on this notice. Please submit comments Friday, January 27th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. by email to CommunicationsMailbox-HLY@mass.gov and reference “Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Draft EA”.