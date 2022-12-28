Submit Release
Harvest of red grouper and lane snapper reopens in Gulf state waters Jan. 1

Harvest of red grouper and lane snapper will reopen in Gulf state waters on Jan. 1, 2023, after early season closures. 

The FWC is committed to collecting critical recreational harvest fishing data to inform management of popular reef fish, including red grouper. The State Reef Fish Survey provides the FWC with a clearer picture of stock health, so please make sure you are signed up as a State Reef Fish Angler. This designation is required for recreational anglers and spearfishers who intend to fish for or harvest certain reef fish species from a private vessel in Florida. To learn more about the State Reef Fish Survey, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS.

For more information on recreational regulations for red grouper, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Grouper.  For more information on recreational lane snapper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Snapper.” You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current fishing regulations while on the water.

