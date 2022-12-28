Boundless Bio to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Boundless Bio. a next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Zachary Hornby, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference which will take place in San Francisco. Presentation details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Time: 8:00 – 8:25 AM PT

Location: The Westin St. Francis San Francisco

About Boundless Bio

Boundless Bio is a next-generation precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of a new class of drugs targeting a novel area of cancer biology, extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), to deliver transformative therapies to patients with oncogene amplified cancers.

For more information, visit www.boundlessbio.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005056/en/