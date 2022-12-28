Meta Materials to Showcase Global Technology Collaborations at CES 2023

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") MMATMMAT, a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that the Company will be demonstrating a range of technologies at CES 2023 which highlight global collaborations in the areas of 5G Communications, Augmented Reality Eyewear, and Li-ion Battery Components.

META and Sekisui Chemical are working together to improve the performance and coverage of 5G and future 6G networks. META won a Lux Innovator of the Year Award for its NANOWEB® 5G Reflector solution, which is able to passively reflect and redirect high-speed signals at design-specific angles to improve signal propagation and help eliminate dead spots, without requiring any power or a network connection. Made of flexible, transparent conductive film, it can be applied to exterior and interior surfaces of buildings to guide signals, improving outdoor and indoor coverage, without spoiling the appearance of the urban environment.

META works closely with Covestro which supplies key photosensitive raw materials used in holographic applications and augmented reality (AR) eyewear. META acquired the assets and IP of Swiss lens manufacturer, Interglass, to develop the ARfusion® platform technology for smart augmented reality eyewear. Combining precision cast lens fabrication tools with functional metamaterials and volume holograms, it provides AR wearable developers with a platform for seamlessly integrating smart technologies into thin lightweight prescription glasses.

META and PPG are collaborating to develop dynamic dimming functionality of META's NANOWEB® transparent conductive film combined with PPG electrochromic gels and META's ARfusion® platform. The Company will demonstrate electrochromic lenses in NANOWEB® OEM evaluation kits at CES. Dynamic dimming improves performance and battery life for AR eyewear, enabling a clear view of the AR display in bright ambient lighting.

META has partnered with DuPont Teijin Films and Mitsubishi Electric Europe to scale up a proprietary, high volume, roll-to-roll manufacturing system for film-based, metal/polymer copper current collectors. The film-based products will reduce battery weight and cost, improve energy efficiency, extend vehicle range, and enhance safety against the risk of battery fires (known as thermal runaway) compared to standard Li-Ion batteries for electric vehicles and other use cases. META will also be demonstrating NPORE® nanocomposite ceramic separators, which improve battery safety with <1% heat shrinkage up to 200° C.

"META is developing breakthrough, next-generation applications, across a range of industries," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. "We have built a broad set of platform technologies, backed by a rapidly expanding IP portfolio, which is approaching 500 active patent documents. Nevertheless, we could not succeed without our global partners, who contribute technology, key materials, supply chain and channel relationships. I want to acknowledge and thank them for their continued support."

To view META's complete range of product and technology demonstrations, please visit Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, booth 9417.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, high-performance, functional materials, components and systems. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic metamaterial technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

