Professional Physical Therapy Opens New Clinic in Oceanside NY

Professional Physical Therapy expands on Long Island with a brand new state-of-the-art clinic in Oceanside, NY.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility in Oceanside, NY.

The clinic is conveniently located at 2837 Long Beach Road, right in the heart of Oceanside. Even more patients on Long Island will have greater access to the clinical expertise and cutting-edge therapeutics offered by Professional.

The new clinic will be led by Clinical Director Partner, Jessica Paparella-Wachtel, PT, DPT. Jessica completed her doctorate in Physical Therapy at Stony Brook University. She is a former collegiate softball player and has a special interest in Sports Physical Therapy. She also lectures on this and other related topics. She is involved in the care of athletes at all levels of competition including NHL and MLB. Jessica is also an advocate of a multi-discipline approach to the management of orthopedic and sports injuries.

Professional's latest opening reflects their ongoing commitment to providing world-class patient care with convenience remaining a top priority. This clinic was opened under Professional PT's partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations.

Services available at Professional Physical Therapy in Oceanside include:

Physical Therapy - Our physical therapists treat medical conditions that limit functional mobility and help develop a customized treatment plan to improve the ability to move, reduce pain, restore function, and prevent disability.

Free Injury Screens - If you have an ache, pain, performance issue, or question, you can schedule a 1-on-1 session with one of our physical therapists. We evaluate your condition to help recommend which treatments may be effective, including making a referral if a specialist is advised.

Additionally, the Oceanside clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 190 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Media Contact

Professional Physical Therapy, Professional Physical Therapy, 516-321-2400, marketing@professionalpt.com

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy