A Virtuoso Author H. R. Brown Shares His Love for Sci-Fi Through His Writings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Underneath and behind everything that is known, beyond the limits of normal perception, lie the worlds of H.R. Brown. Worlds beyond unimaginable yet cathartic. Worlds of illusion yet with touch of reality. H. R. Brown wanted to share a genre of speculative fiction that typically deals with imaginative and futuristic concepts through his books ‘The Howling of Satan's Temple; and other tales’, ‘Roid Rage: and other tales’, and ‘Thursday in the Sky: & other tales’. All three books are compilations of short stories; these are mostly sci-fi and satirical in nature with a few political farces thrown in. The writing is spare and taut, the works are classic; audacious, provocative and disturbing.
The first book talks about the vivid realization of the nightmares people rarely glimpsed, and those horrifying futures people yearn to avoid.
A deadly secret beneath a mountain. The boldest computer simulation ever. A new celebrity super state. The perils of time travel. Lying for a living. Humans policed by flocks of robotic birds and insects. These are the threads of some of the stories within this second book.
A truly horrific bet takes place between elite players. An intergalactic war is seen across many ages. A random day of total insanity unfolds on a national scale. The last transcript of a human voice. The truly weird and the downright obscene collide here, through various drug-addled hazes, in stories which confound, astound, upset and enrage. These are the threads of some of the stories within the third book of weird and wonderful sci-fi from H. R. Brown.
About the Author
H. R. Brown is a middle-aged, mediocre, straight, white dude. He's also a demented hippy with a spinning flower in his head, and a weird habit of talking about himself in the third person.
If you are interested in buying his books, just visit amazon.com or you may click these links, https://www.amazon.com/HOWLING-SATANS-TEMPLE-other-tales-ebook/dp/B01JK7DI0W/, https://www.amazon.com/ROID-RAGE-H-R-Brown-ebook/dp/B01M21CQZM/, https://www.amazon.com/THURSDAY-SKY-H-R-Brown-ebook/dp/B09R2C3H5X/.
