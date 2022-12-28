High Fiber Food Market size is forecast to reach US$87.9 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that High Fiber Food Market size is estimated to reach $87.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. High-fiber diets are necessary for maintaining good health. All necessary elements, including phytochemicals, fiber, selenium, potassium, and magnesium, are found in whole grain and high fiber diets. Avocados, Asian pears, berries, coconut, figs, artichokes, okra, peas, acorn squash, and turnips are some of the fiber-rich foods. Soluble fibers include inulin, pectin, polydextrose, beta-glucan, and other soluble fibers, while insoluble fibers include cellulose, lignin, hemicellulose, chitin, and chitosan, resistant starch, and other insoluble fibers. Furthermore, as public awareness of health grows, consumers are incorporating more whole grains and fiber into their daily diets. Fiber foods are high in nutrients and dietary fiber, which help in weight management, blood cholesterol regulation, and the prevention of stroke, heart disease, and asthma.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the High Fiber Food Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America High Fiber Food Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing awareness among consumers about high fiber food, and the high consumption of fiber-inclusive food in the American diet in the North American region.

2. High Fiber Food Market growth is being driven by the surging advantages of high-fiber foods like serving a role in weight regulation and helping in digestion. However, consuming too much fiber may bring about diarrhoea and decreased mineral absorption by averting the absorption of calcium, iron, and zinc and these are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the High Fiber Food Market.

3. High Fiber Food Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the High Fiber Food Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

High Fiber Food Market Segment Analysis - By Source: The High Fiber Food Market based on the source can be further segmented into Baked Foods, Cereals And Grains, Flours, Seed And Nuts, Exotic Fruits, Vegetables, and Others.

High Fiber Food Market Segment Analysis - By Nature: The High Fiber Food Treatment Market based on nature can be further segmented into Organic, and Conventional. The Conventional Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

High Fiber Food Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The High Fiber Food Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (High Fiber Food Market) held the largest share with 45% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the High Fiber Food Industry are -

1. Ardent Mills

2. Cargill Inc

3. Cereal Ingredients

4. Crea Fill Fibers Corporation

5. General Mills Inc.

