The event to meet the sales tech leaders. A platform empowering integration and growth.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLOBAL Sales Tech Festival

Club GLOBALS proudly announces the GLOBAL Sales Tech Festival, or GSTF, in partnership with the IT Sales Global Community with more than 40.000 members. The festival will take place in Barcelona on 2 March 2023 for sales leaders and teams to gain unparrallel knowledge, discover how to use and implement the latest trends, and have the time of your life networking….all…in…..ONE….place.

GSTF will be the first bilingual sales event in Spain with content in both English and Spanish. It will give attendees from across the world a chance to share the experiences and challenges that arise when driving successful interactions across the customer journey, and then how to overcome them.

For whom will it be interesting?
- C-suite, VPs, Directors, Managers & sales champions
- Companies targeted: revenue growing and expanding
- Industries: ICTs, Finance, Insurance, Real estate, Fashion & Tourism

With partners like Tech Hub from the Argentine Consulate and Attico workspaces. There are some opportunities to become a partner and exhibitor options.

There will be C-level speakers at the GSTF from growing tech companies and international organizations like SAP or World Economic Forum. Save your place for their masterclasses!

Some of the topics they are going to talk about are
- Future of Sales: Digitalization, Automatization, Ai, Data, Tools
- Sales Methodologies: Buyers systems, Renewals, Techniques, Tips
- And more: Success cases, Speed dating, Tours and Awards

We have 5 arena’s to meet the sales tech community.
1. Tech Arena (Digitalization, Automatization, Ai, Tools, CRMs...)
2. Partnering Arena (Consulates, Chambers, Associations, Media, Associations, Media)
3. Customer Arena (Success Stories, Customer Experiences)
4. Talents Arena (Fair, International, Startups, Corporates, Job Agencies, Recruiters, Careers)
5. Education Arena (Methodologies, Techniques, Tips, Universities)

Some reasons you should attend the GSTF.
- Newest sales tech to grow your business
- Latest sales strategies
- Amazing job opportunities
- Boost your network
- Enjoy the after party

About Club GLOBALS

Club GLOBALS has been organizing networking events around the world for over 10 years, having done so in cities such as Dubai, San Francisco, New York, Berlin, and of course, Barcelona. Throughout these years, Club GLOBALS has built an international online sales community with over 44.000 active members.

Please join us on 2 March 2022 for the GLOBALS Sales Tech Festival, where you'll be immersed into the festival's DNA of master classes, panel discussions, and one-of-a-kind party.

Date: 2 March 2023
Time: Registration starts at 2 pm. Welcome note: 2:30 PM till 11:30PM
Where: Barcelona

For more information you can go to our website: www.GSTFestival.com

Vicky Harguindey
Club GLOBALS
+34 932 20 38 31
partner@clubglobals.com
