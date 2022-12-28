Hyundai of St. Augustine Offers 0% APR Financing with a New Purchase of the 2023 Hyundai Sonata

Well-qualified buyers can get 0% APR financing for up to 36 months on the 2023 Hyundai Sonata at the Hyundai of St. Augustine dealership.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyundai of St. Augustine is excited to offer 0% APR financing on the 2023 Hyundai Sonata. With this financing option, customers can enjoy low monthly payments and no interest charges on their new Hyundai Sonata. This special offer is available to well-qualified buyers and is a great way for them to get their hands on a fantastic sedan without breaking the budget.

The 2023 Hyundai Sonata is the latest in a long line of reliable family sedans. It has been designed to provide a comfortable, safe and enjoyable driving experience for everyone. The exterior is sleek and modern, with new LED lighting elements that make it stand out from other vehicles on the road. High-tech features such as an 8" touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto™ compatibility and wireless charging are also included inside this year's model. In addition to its spacious interior design, this sedan also boasts advanced safety systems such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist-Pedestrian Detection, which helps keep all passengers and pedestrians safe while driving.

Interested customers can learn more about new Hyundai models and special offers at the dealership's website: https://www.hyundaiofstaugustine.com/. Individuals may also contact Hyundai of St. Augustine with questions by calling 904-567-7175 or visiting the dealership at 2898 US 1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086.

