Streamflow, Solana’s leading token distribution platform, has launched on Aptos mainnet
Streamflow is the #1 token distribution platform on Solana with over 35 trusted partners and $1 billion in amassed Total Value Locked (October 2022).BELGRADE, SERBIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Streamflow, Solana’s leading token distribution platform, has launched on the Aptos blockchain. Streamflow allows users to program recurring payments through payment streams. Payment streams are ideal for token vesting and employee payroll, enabling recipients to receive value in real-time. Furthermore, Streamflow’s software development kit (SDK) allows projects to enable programmatic transfers of value in DeFi, gaming, NFT projects, and more.
Streamflow launched on Solana mainnet in November 2021 and has amassed a total value locked (TVL) of $1 billion+ in token vesting contracts +(October 2022). Like Solana, Aptos blockchain provides a suitable environment to process seamless payments.
Aptos is a low-latency network featuring an on-chain reputation system (for validator nodes) and methods for enabling speed at scale. “Our mission is to create universal and fair access to decentralized assets for billions of people… Our belief is that the user experience needs significant improvement in safety and scalability in order to reach the masses (especially the non-crypto natives),” said Avery Ching, Aptos co-founder.
In July, Aptos raised $150 million in Series A financing and has steadily onboarded developers and new projects. With 200+ decentralized apps (dApps) and growing, the Aptos ecosystem boasts a wide array of projects, with Streamflow adding to the list. The cross-chain expansion to Aptos allows Streamflow to offer token vesting services and payroll to Aptos-native users and projects. “We believe that new and emerging performant L1 blockchains like Aptos and Sui, built with Move, will see wider adoption in the time to come, and we want to be there from the very beginning to support the growing ecosystems, even during the bear market,” commented Streamflow CEO and founder, Mališa Stanojević.
Decentralized payroll services will become increasingly important as global teams switch to remote work and employees require more flexibility. With 54% of employees globally considering leaving their jobs post-COVID-19, real-time payments could be a powerful incentive and retention tool.
About Aptos
Developed by a group of ex-meta employees, Aptos aims to deliver the safest and most production-ready blockchain in the world. Aptos utilizes the Move language. Move is a flexible blockchain language designed for safe resource management and verifiable execution on a blockchain. Aptos’ consensus protocol is both audited and formally verified.
About Streamflow
Streamflow is a token distribution platform that enables organizations (and individuals) to distribute funds safely and securely. Streamflow is the market leader on Solana for token vesting services.
