At 8.4% CAGR, Nutritional Analysis Market Size Worth US$8.6 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

The growth in the food and beverage industry and increasing malnutrition among the population are some of the factors driving the nutritional analysis Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Nutritional Analysis Market size is estimated to reach $8.6 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The technique of determining the nutritional content of food is known as nutritional analysis. It is an important aspect of analytical chemistry that gives data on the chemical composition, processing, quality control, and contamination of food. It ensures that commerce and food rules are followed. Preservative agents are used to prevent microbial development or undesired chemical changes in final products such as personal hygiene items, meals and beverages, pharmaceuticals, wood, biological material, and so on. Dietary fibre helps to prevent constipation and its analysis is based on the weighing after removal of non-fibre components. Trace metal analysis is the detection of metals or their compounds at very low levels. Many trace metals occur naturally in foods and are nutrients but few are at high enough levels which can be toxic. Sweetener contains a very high nutritional value and contains very few calories. According to World Health Organization, sweeteners that are used in the food industry through extensive research are considered safe for use. Gelling agents contain proteins that increase their usage in jellies, jams, desserts, yogurts, and candies.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nutritional Analysis Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, in 2021 North America held a dominant market share. It is owing to the rising consumption of food items that are rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, and others. Moreover, the expansion of the food and beverage industry soars the need for nutritional analysis of products. Recently, consumers are suffering from various diseases owing to the bad quality of food that gives rise to the concern of how food is being processed, fermented, brined, or brewed, and requires proper lab testing. Further, consumers are shifting towards healthy food so, the need for nutritional analysis growing and thus enhancing the market growth.

2. The robust growth in the food and beverage industry and increasing malnutrition and poor diseases among the population are some of the factors driving the nutritional analysis Market. However, poor food control infrastructure is impeding market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Nutritional Analysis Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Nutritional Analysis Market Segment Analysis- By Type : The global nutritional analysis market based on type can be further segmented into Vitamin Analysis, Mineral Analysis, Fat Analysis, and Protein Analysis. Vitamin Analysis held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Nutritional Analysis Market Segment Analysis- By Application : The global nutritional analysis market based on the application can be further segmented into Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy & Desserts, and Others

Nutritional Analysis Market Segment Analysis- By Geography :The global nutritional analysis market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nutritional Analysis Industry are -

1. Cargill,

2. Ingredion,

3. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM),

4. SGS SA,

5. Intertek Group,

