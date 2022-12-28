Polymers Market Share Worth US$790 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

High demand from the food packaging industry with Polymers Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Polymers Market size is expected to reach US$790 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polymers are a broad range of materials produced from small molecules called monomers. They form a long chain after bonding. Plastics are also referred to as polymers as these are manufactured using polymers. Polymers can be classified into natural polymers, semi-synthetic polymers and synthetic polymers. Based on structure, polymers can be categorized into linear polymers, cross-linked polymers and branched-chain polymers. These are extensively used in textiles, packaging, aircraft, bottles, trays, toys and many other applications. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polymers Market highlights the following areas -

1. The significant increase in demand for polymers in a wide range of industries is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity to increase the Polymers market size in coming years.

2. The notable growth in electronics, automotive, packaging, cosmetic and personal care and construction industry is driving the growth of the Polymers market. According to statements by Shiseido, in the first half of 2021, the company’s cosmetics sales were US$61.9 million, showing a 21.1% increase compared to US$51.1 million in 2020 first half.

3. Increase in demand for Polymers in food packaging applications is providing ample growth opportunities for the industry players in near future in the Polymers industry.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The thermoplastics Polymer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period in the Polymers Market. Thermoplastics polymers are produced by the addition of monomers and can be moldable at certain temperatures and hardened after cooling.

2. Asia-Pacific dominated the Polymers market in 2021, with a share of 45%. This growth is mainly attributed to the presence of several industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, electrical and electronics, textile, consumer goods, agriculture and others.

3. The packaging segment held the largest share of over 22% in the Polymers Market in 2021. Polymers are formulated using monomers and are largely used in a range of applications owing to their beneficial properties. Polymers are available in natural polymers, synthetic polymers and semi-synthetic polymers types.

4. Polymers are available in natural and synthetic types and have rising demand in the food industry, particularly for food packaging. Various packaging materials such as polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride and polyethylene are used in the production of food packaging which is further used for packaging meat, seafood, poultry and dairy and cheese.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polymers Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Dow Inc.

3. Evonik Industries AG

4. Royal DSM

5. Eastman Chemical Company



