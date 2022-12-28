Sparkling Wine Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in trends of premium & sparkling wine, rapid urbanization, the rise in disposable income are enhancing the growth of the Sparkling Wine Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Sparkling Wine Market size is estimated to reach $32,651 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over 2021-2026. Sparkling wine is a type of wine undergoing the process of carbonation with high carbon dioxide levels, which makes it fizzy. The effervescence result from natural fermentation that occurs either in the bottle or in a large tank. The monolactic fermentation happens when sugar is added to wine, and yeast starts acting on the sugar, releasing carbon dioxide. This carbon dioxide trapped inside a sealed space creates bubbles in the wine. Many people refer to sparkling wine as Champagne. Further, as of the increase in the number of local wineries, the worldwide sparkling wine industry is anticipated to develop considerably. Premium wine demand is increasing throughout the world, which is also boosting industry growth. During the forecast period 2021-2026, market expansion is poised to be fuelled by the launch of novel products and limited-edition sparkling wines in a variety of tastes such as honey, apple, rose, and pear. However, the high initial capital investment and the requirement for high-quality treatment and compliance of these Sparkling Wines in a vast and heterogeneous market is new challenge in the front of Sparkling Wine Market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sparkling Wine Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, Europe dominated the Sparkling Wine Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Sparkling Wine Market report.

4. High cost of sparkling wine is set to create hurdles for the Sparkling Wine Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Sparkling Wine Segment Analysis – By Product Type : The Sparkling Wine Market based on product type can be further segmented into Tofu & Tofu Ingredients, Tempeh, Textured Vegetable Protein, Other Soy Products, Seitan, Quorn and Others.

Sparkling Wine Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel : The Sparkling Wine Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail and Others.

Sparkling Wine Segment Analysis – By Geography : Europe dominated the Sparkling Wine Market with major share of 45.2% in 2020. Europe is the world's top producer of sparkling wines. Prosecco, the world's most popular sparkling wine, is mostly produced in Italy, which accounts for about 30% of all sparkling wines produced worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sparkling Wine Industry are -

1. Bronco Wine Company

2. Casella Family Brands

3. The Wine Group

4. Treasury Wine Estates

5. Caviro Extra S.P.A

