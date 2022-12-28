Global Grain Farming Market Growth Trajectory

Grain Farming Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2026

Grain Farming Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Grain Farming Global Market Report 2022”, the grain farming market is predicted to reach a value of $1,310.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The grain farming market is expected to grow to $1,792.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Many chemical companies are offering bio-pesticides to control pests, insects, and weeds in farmlands.

Key Trends In The Grain Farming Market

Biopesticides are becoming increasingly popular and are safer than traditional chemical pesticides. Biopesticides are derived from natural materials such as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals. When compared to chemical pesticides, biopesticides are inherently less harmful and are more target-specific than chemical pesticides.

Overview Of The Grain Farming Market

The grain farming market consists of sales of grains by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce grain crops and grain seeds. Grains include wheat, barley, oats, corn, rice, and other grains. These crops are typically grown in open fields and have an annual growth cycle. This market excludes processed grain products such as flour and other products. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the grains for further processing.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Farm Machinery And Equipment Manufacturing, Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment Manufacturing.

By Geography: The grain farming global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cargill Incorporated, Bunge Limited, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc, UPL Limited, Seaboard Corporation, Syngenta AG, Nutrien Ltd, KWS Saat SE

Grain Farming Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth grain farming market research. The market report analyzes grain farming market size, grain farming global market growth drivers, grain farming market segments, grain farming global market major players, grain farming global market growth across geographies, and grain farming global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The grain farming market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

