Fish Oil Products Market size is forecast to reach US$4.02 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Health Advantages Of Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Fish Oil Products Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Fish Oil Products Market size is estimated to reach $4.02 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Fish Oil Products are products containing fish oil which is a fatty oil obtained from the bodies of different fishes like sardines that include huge amounts of unsaturated fatty acids. The increasing application of fish oil as a dietary additive and in manufacturing various products like cosmetics and paints are driving the growth of the Fish Oil Products Market. Fish Oil includes two very strong Omega-3 fatty acids namely eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) back the heart, joint, mood, brain, and healthy anti-inflammatory response. The Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) function as important nutriments and need to be consumed for the effective operation of the brain and retina. These health benefits are set to propel the growth of the Fish Oil Products Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. This represents the Fish Oil Products Industry Outlook.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fish Oil Products Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Fish Oil Products Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the presence of the U.S., one of the largest producers of fish oil and the enormous consumption of fish oil containing omega-3 fatty acids in U.S. and Canada in the North American region.

2. Fish Oil Products Market growth is being driven by the high government backing in countries like the U.S. and Canada which are endorsing the consumption of necessary Omega-3 fatty acids like eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) whose intake may decrease the hazard of a coronary heart ailment. However, the quality of fish determines the quality of fish oil products and unfortunately many species of fish are required to fight over-fishing, heavy metal pollution, and fluctuating omega-3 levels which is hampering the growth of the Fish Oil Products Market.

3. Fish Oil Products Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Fish Oil Products Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Fish Oil Products Market Segment Analysis – By Source Species: The Fish Oil Products Market based on source species can be further segmented into Anchovy, Mackerel, Sardines, Cod, and Others. The Anchovy Segment held the largest market share in 2020.

Fish Oil Products Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Fish Oil Products Market based on the application can be further segmented into Aquaculture, Animal Nutrition and Pet Food, Direct Human Consumption, Pharmaceuticals, Supplements, and Functional Food and Others.

Fish Oil Products Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Fish Oil Products Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Fish Oil Products Market) held the largest share of the overall market in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fish Oil Products Industry are -

1. Colpex

2. Croda

3. Triplenine group

4. OLVEA

5. Copeinca

