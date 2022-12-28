Global Oilseed Farming Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2022”, the oilseed farming market is predicted to reach a value of $488.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The oilseed farming market is expected to grow to $717.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%. Big data farming, also known as precision farming, is being widely used in several developed countries to make oilseed production more efficient.

Key Trends In The Oilseed Farming Market

Precision agriculture collects real-time data on weather, soil and air quality, crop maturity, equipment, labour costs, and availability to carry out agriculture activities. Farmers use these techniques to determine the amount of nutrients, water, seed, and other inputs required to produce a wide range of oilseed crops in diverse soil environments, thereby increasing farm and crop yield.

Overview Of The Oilseed Farming Market

Sales of oilseeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce oilseed crops such as soybeans, sunflower seeds, rapeseeds, sesame seeds, and other oilseeds comprise the oilseed farming market. These crops are typically grown in open fields and have an annual growth cycle. This market excludes processed oilseed products such as refined and unrefined vegetable oils and oilseed extracts. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the seeds for further processing.

Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Soybean Farming, Other Oilseed Farming

By Application: Food Products, Feed, Industrial Products

By Farming Process: Organic Oilseed Farming, Traditional Farming

By Geography: The global oilseed farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bunge Limited, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc, UPL Limited, Grupo Amaggi, Seaboard Corporation, Batu Kawan Berhad, Nutrien Ltd, Jardine Matheson

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth oilseed farming market research.

