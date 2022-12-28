Agriculture Global Market Estimated To Grow At 9% Rate

Agriculture Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Agriculture Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Agriculture Global Market Report 2022”, the agriculture market share is predicted to reach a value of $12.15 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The agriculture market is expected to grow to $16.67 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. Agriculture companies are expected to increase their presence and activities to meet increased demand from farming activities and increase their growth.

Key Trends In The Agriculture Market

A shortage of labour and increasing demand for advanced agriculture tools in many countries is driving the demand for agriculture robots, or agribots. Agribots are used on farmlands for pruning, weeding, and spraying pesticides and herbicides. They are connected to tractors for spraying water, seeds, pesticides, nutrients, and harvesting. For instance, the Energid Citrus Picking Robot System picks an orange every two seconds from a tree, thus enhancing productivity and thereby limiting the need for agricultural labor. Some of the companies providing ag robots for effective and efficient productivity in agriculture are Small Robot Company, Naio Technologies, EarthSense, HETO Agrotechnics, Harvest Automation, PrecisionHawk, BoniRob, and others.

Overview Of The Agriculture Market

The agriculture market consists of sales of agriculture and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide agriculture and related services such as animal and crop production and other support services. Agriculture involves the cultivation of plants and animal and bird rearing for food, fabrics, fibers, bio-fuel, medicinal, and other products used to sustain and enhance human life. This market also includes horticulture and aquaculture. This market excludes proceeds from captive (internal) consumption of agriculture and forest produce for further processing.

Agriculture Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Animal Produce, Crop Production, Rural Activities

· By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

· By Nature: Organic, Conventional

· By Geography: The global agriculture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cargill Incorporated, Dairy Farmers of America, Bayer AG, WH Group Limited, Bunge Limited, Wens Foodstuff Group Co. Ltd, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Agriculture Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth agriculture market research. The market report analyzes agriculture global market size, agriculture global market growth drivers, agriculture global market segments, agriculture global market major players, agriculture global market growth across geographies, and agriculture market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

