Castor Market size is forecast to reach US$2.9 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Castor Market growth is being driven by the surging application of castor seeds for medicinal and lighting purposes.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Castor Market size is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Castor is cultivated for its seeds and oil. Castor may be utilized to prepare manure and plant stalks as fuel or as thatching material or for making paper pulp. Castor leaves are fed to silkworms. Commercial cultivation of castor seeds is very profitable owing to its demand in local and international markets. Castor oil is a vegetable oil pressed from castor beans. It involves a blend of triglycerides in which around 90% of fatty acids are ricinoleates. Oleic acid and linoleic acid are the additional important constituents. The surging application of castor seeds in the treatment of rheumatism and arthritis is set to drive the Castor Market. The soaring application of castor oil and its derivatives in the production of soaps, liquid biofuels and lubricants is set to propel the growth of the Castor Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Castor Industry Outlook.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Castor-Market-Research-513269

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Castor Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Castor market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of top producers of castor oil like India in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Castor Market growth is being driven by the surging application of castor seeds for medicinal and lighting purposes. However, as castor oil is a powerful laxative, its overdose may bring about muscle cramps and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Castor Market.

3. Castor Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Castor Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513269

Segmental Analysis:

Castor Market Segment Analysis - By Type : The Castor Market based on type can be further segmented into Castor Seeds and Castor Oil. The Castor Oil Segment held the largest Castor market share in 2021.

Castor Market Segment Analysis - By Application : The Castor Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food & Beverages, Medical, Lubricant, Soap, Transparent Paper And Printing Inks, Varnishes, Linoleum, Plasticizers and Others.

Castor Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Castor Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Castor Market) held the largest Castor market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Castor Industry are -

1. Adani Wilmar Ltd.

2. Gokul Refoils and Solvent

3. NK Proteins

4. Kisan Agro

5. Cargill Inc.

Click on the following link to buy the Castor Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513269

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Castor Oil And Derivatives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Castor-Oil-And-Derivatives-Market-Research-503640

B. Bio Polyols Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11727/bio-polyols-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062