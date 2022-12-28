Klaystar Luanches Fundsafe Solution to Prevent Blockchain Rug-pull
Blockchain project builder Klaystar announced on the 21st that it will launch a ‘FundSafe’ blockchain escrow solution.SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain project builder Klaystar announced on the 21st that it will launch a ‘FundSafe’ blockchain escrow solution.
Fundsafe has a structure in which the project team's funds, tokens, and token rights are transferred to a third party, Fundsafe Contract, and each project holder (DAO) must approve it through voting in order to use it. Klaystar explained that this is a combination of custody and governance functions in escrow service.
By using Klaystar's FundSafe Escrow service, the project team's △ Disappearance △Sale of tokens at the market price △Token collateral loan △ Unilateral and unreasonable liquidation △ Other misappropriation, embezzlement and reckless management can be solved.
The regulatory method, such as requiring only the IEO method to be allowed, rather centralizes authority, causing new problems like DAXA in this Wemix crisis to decentralize authority. said there is
The platform only helps in the process of reaching consensus between the project team and the DAO, protects investors, and furthermore, with the continuous inflow of project funds, FundSafe is a sound and robust De-Fi and blockchain bank, and through the combination of voting functions, so-called 'global governance' It means the realization of '.
Ahn Young-dae, CEO of Klaystar, said, "Currently, all projects are conscience-based and there is no safety device, so a breach of trust and embezzlement are possible, so conscience soon turns into greed." The project started," .
Klaystar was selected as a resident company in the 2nd Seoul Fintech (Blockchain) Lab and plans to pilot Fund Safe within the next month.
Plus, FundSafe is conducting an airdrop to commemorate the launch. Everyone can participate in the airdrop event at Gleam.
