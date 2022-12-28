Announcing a Sci-fi book written with ChatGPT and added images with Midjourney and DALL·E 2
In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has made significant strides in a variety of fields, from healthcare to finance. But could it also have a place in the world of literature? At Fiction Horizon, we were curious to find out and embarked on an ambitious project: to create a sci-fi book entirely written by AI. To bring this project to life, we turned to the cutting-edge language model ChatGPT from OpenAI for the writing aspect and enlisted the help of Midjourney and DALL·E 2 for the creation of accompanying images.
The resulting book, titled "Holding Out Hope," challenges the traditional idea of what it means for a work to be truly "human-written" and showcases the potential of AI in the world of literature. "Holding Out Hope" tells the thrilling sci-fi tale of an alien invasion that changes the course of humanity forever. The story follows the lives of three characters who have lost everything – Tristan, Lilly, and Zoe – as they navigate a treacherous new world and struggle for survival. Along the way, they must confront unimaginable challenges and make impossible decisions. As they journey towards their ultimate goal, they discover that the key to their survival may lie within themselves.
To get started on the project, we fed ChatGPT with a series of directions and simple ideas, providing it with the necessary information to begin crafting the story. The resulting narrative was complete and cohesive, although there were a few sentences that needed to be revised for consistency and polish. The process of creating "Holding Out Hope" was efficient and smooth, demonstrating the capabilities of current AI systems and their potential to revolutionize the world of literature.
Generating accompanying images for the book proved to be a greater challenge. The images created by Midjourney and DALL·E 2 were often visually appealing, but they were not always consistent enough to be used in the book. To address this issue, we decided to focus on images of characters from the back, as it was easier to generate consistent images in this way. However, even with this approach, there were still some discrepancies to be addressed, such as differences in hairstyle and height. Despite these challenges, we included the images in the book, recognizing that in the apocalyptic world depicted in the story, some of these details might change.
Overall, our project of creating a sci-fi book written by AI and illustrated with the help of Midjourney and DALL·E 2 has been an exciting and rewarding experience. We are thrilled to share "Holding Out Hope" with the world and see how readers respond to a work that was entirely created by artificial intelligence. This project pushes the boundaries of what is possible with AI in the world of literature and opens up new possibilities for the future of storytelling. We can't wait to see what the future holds for AI in the literary world and are excited to continue exploring the creative capabilities of these cutting-edge technologies.
You can find the original text on our website, Fiction Horizon.
