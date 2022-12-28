Waffle Forest: Partnering with Tsunami to Create a Sustainable Forest in Phoenix

Tsunami Atmospheric Water Generator Ernest Lerma Founder Of Waffle Forest 19th Avenue landfill site in Phoenix, Arizona, where Waffle Forest envisions a tech forest to tackle air pollution

"Waffle Forest partners with Tsunami to create a self-sustaining, eco-friendly forest in Phoenix using atmospheric water generators and other technologies."

Waffle Forest will remove carbon emissions, beautify Phoenix, and heal an old toxic hazardous landfill. I'm excited to partner with tsunami and create a sustainable, eco-friendly forest for my city.” — Ernest Lerma

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ernest Lerma , a Phoenix native, has a bold vision for the future of his city: to transform an old landfill into a lush, green forest. The project, called Waffle Forest , aims to not only remove carbon emissions and beautify the city of south Phoenix, but also to heal an old toxic hazardous landfill.But how will this be possible in the desert of Phoenix, where water is often in short supply? That's where Waffle Forest's partnership with tsunami , a company that produces atmospheric water generators, comes in. These generators gather humidity from the air and can produce up to 300 gallons of water per day. By partnering with Tsunami, Waffle Forest will have access to a reliable source of water to support the growth and maintenance of the forest.The idea for Waffle Forest was inspired by the success of similar projects around the world, such as the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies in Israel and the Natural Capital Project in Stanford, California. These projects have demonstrated the power of nature to transform degraded landscapes into thriving ecosystems, and Lerma is determined to bring this transformation to Phoenix.In addition to the atmospheric water generators, Waffle Forest will also incorporate a range of other eco-friendly and self-sustaining measures. These may include solar panels to generate electricity, composting toilets to reduce water usage, and permaculture principles to maximize the use of natural resources. The goal is to create a forest that is not only beautiful and beneficial to the community, but also able to thrive without relying on external resources.The creation of Waffle Forest will not only provide a much-needed green space for the community, but it will also serve as a model for sustainable development. By demonstrating the feasibility of creating a thriving ecosystem in a desert environment, Waffle Forest could inspire similar projects in other dry regions around the world.As the project continues to take shape, the team at Waffle Forest is working hard to secure funding and partnerships to make their vision a reality. With the support of the community and like-minded organizations, they hope to create a truly transformative project that will benefit the city of Phoenix for generations to come. The team is also committed to transparency and community involvement, and will hold regular public meetings to update residents on the progress of the project.The potential impact of Waffle Forest is vast. By removing carbon emissions, beautifying the city, and healing a toxic hazardous landfill, the project has the potential to improve the quality of life for Phoenix residents and set an example for other cities to follow. The team at Waffle Forest is determined to make this vision a reality, and with the support of the community, they can create a sustainable, eco-friendly forest that will thrive for generations to come.

WATERING a 10,000 Tree forest in The Arizona Desert Using Humidity From The Air.